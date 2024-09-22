© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR's Inland Journal for September 22, 2024

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published September 22, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT

Remembering Tom Foley; messaging domestic violence in Spokane; Fourth District state Senate candidates

It’s been 60 years since eastern Washington voters first sent Tom Foley to Congress and 30 years since they told him he’d served long enough. In a time of extreme partisanship, there’s a new interest in remembering his genteel style of service. We’ll talk with the co-author of a new biography about Foley.

Retired University of Idaho Journalism Professor Kenton Bird co-wrote a biography of the late Spokane Rep. Tom Foley.
Kenton Bird.mp3

A Spokane organization devoted to raising awareness about domestic violence is changing its public messaging and adopting a more optimistic tone.

This billboard is part of a new, more positive campaign created by the Spokane County Domestic Violence Coalition.
Domestic violence.mp3

And we’ll hear from two men on the ballot to replace a longtime Spokane Valley state senator in Olympia: Leonard Christian and Miguel Valencia.

Republican Rep. Leonard Christian is running for the state Senate seat now held by Sen. Mike Padden.
Leonard Christian.mp3

Miguel Valencia is a Democrat who is running for the Fourth Legislative District Senate seat.
Miguel Valencia.mp3

And we'll hear a few excerpts from upcoming Inland Journal programs.

Inland Journal.lookahead.mp3
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

