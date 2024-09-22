SPR's Inland Journal for September 22, 2024

It’s been 60 years since eastern Washington voters first sent Tom Foley to Congress and 30 years since they told him he’d served long enough. In a time of extreme partisanship, there’s a new interest in remembering his genteel style of service. We’ll talk with the co-author of a new biography about Foley.

Courtesy of Kenton Bird Retired University of Idaho Journalism Professor Kenton Bird co-wrote a biography of the late Spokane Rep. Tom Foley.

Kenton Bird.mp3 Listen • 11:51

A Spokane organization devoted to raising awareness about domestic violence is changing its public messaging and adopting a more optimistic tone.

Courtesy of Spokane County Domestic Violence Consortium This billboard is part of a new, more positive campaign created by the Spokane County Domestic Violence Coalition.

Domestic violence.mp3 Listen • 7:48

And we’ll hear from two men on the ballot to replace a longtime Spokane Valley state senator in Olympia: Leonard Christian and Miguel Valencia.

Photo by Doug Nadvornick Republican Rep. Leonard Christian is running for the state Senate seat now held by Sen. Mike Padden.

Leonard Christian.mp3 Listen • 12:54

Photo by Doug Nadvornick Miguel Valencia is a Democrat who is running for the Fourth Legislative District Senate seat.

Miguel Valencia.mp3 Listen • 14:10

And we'll hear a few excerpts from upcoming Inland Journal programs.