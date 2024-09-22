SPR's Inland Journal for September 22, 2024
Remembering Tom Foley; messaging domestic violence in Spokane; Fourth District state Senate candidates
It’s been 60 years since eastern Washington voters first sent Tom Foley to Congress and 30 years since they told him he’d served long enough. In a time of extreme partisanship, there’s a new interest in remembering his genteel style of service. We’ll talk with the co-author of a new biography about Foley.
Kenton Bird.mp3
A Spokane organization devoted to raising awareness about domestic violence is changing its public messaging and adopting a more optimistic tone.
Domestic violence.mp3
And we’ll hear from two men on the ballot to replace a longtime Spokane Valley state senator in Olympia: Leonard Christian and Miguel Valencia.
Leonard Christian.mp3
Miguel Valencia.mp3
And we'll hear a few excerpts from upcoming Inland Journal programs.
Inland Journal.lookahead.mp3