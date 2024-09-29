SPR's Inland Journal for September 29, 2024

Photo by Doug Nadvornick

Spokane School Superintendent Adam Swinyard is certainly interested in the student experience during school hours. But lately he’s also been talking about what students do after the final bell rings in the afternoon.

A few weeks ago, the district, Launch NW and other partners announced the Engage IRL, for Engage in Real Life, initiative to encourage students to go out and do things after school. It’s a response to the fact that many young people retreat to their phones at the end of the day or go home and hang out alone and don’t exercise their social and physical muscles.

Photo by Doug Nadvornick Jennifer Cantrell from MultiCare sorts through the components of a sexual assault kit.

MultiCare, which operates Spokane’s Deaconess and Valley Hospitals, recently announced it will create a program to train nurses to examine and comfort sexual assault victims who come to its emergency rooms.

The company will pay for that with a million-and-a-half dollar grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration.

This is both a health care and workforce issue, says Jennifer Cantrell, MultiCare’s interim forensic program manager.

TVW screenshot

People who earn a paycheck in Washington have a small amount deducted from their wages to pay for the state’s new long-term care benefit, WA Cares. Initiative 2124, on the November ballot, would allow people to opt out of WA Cares.

Here’s a short pro-con segment on 2124 with TVW’s Video Voter Series. First, the pro with Hallie Balch from the sponsoring organization Let’s Go, Washington.

On the con side is Marguerite Ro, the Washington state director for AARP.

We’re back with the two candidates who are running for the Seventh Legislative District seat now held by longtime Republican Representative Joel Kretz, the Okanogan County rancher who is retiring from the legislature.

Hunter Abell is an attorney and Navy veteran based in Inchelium, population about 430. He is a Republican. His opponent is a Democrat, Paul ‘Rocky’ Dean, a retired Army veteran who serves on the town council in Springdale, population about 280.

Courtesy of Hunter Abell Inchelium attorney Hunter Abell is running to replace Seventh District Rep. Joel Kretz in the Washington Legislature.

Courtesy of Paul "Rocky" Dean Springdale Town Councilman Paul "Rocky" Dean is a Democrat running for a Seventh District state House seat.