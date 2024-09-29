© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR's Inland Journal for September 29, 2024

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published September 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT

Spokane school superintendent wants students to be active after school; MultiCare trains nurses to help sexual assault victims; Arguments for and against Washington Initiative 2124; Hunter Abell and Rocky Dean vie for Washington Seventh District state seat

Spokane School Superintendent Adam Swinyard is certainly interested in the student experience during school hours. But lately he’s also been talking about what students do after the final bell rings in the afternoon.

A few weeks ago, the district, Launch NW and other partners announced the Engage IRL, for Engage in Real Life, initiative to encourage students to go out and do things after school. It’s a response to the fact that many young people retreat to their phones at the end of the day or go home and hang out alone and don’t exercise their social and physical muscles.

Adam Swinyard.online.mp3

Jennifer Cantrell from MultiCare sorts through the components of a sexual assault kit.
MultiCare, which operates Spokane’s Deaconess and Valley Hospitals, recently announced it will create a program to train nurses to examine and comfort sexual assault victims who come to its emergency rooms.

The company will pay for that with a million-and-a-half dollar grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration.

This is both a health care and workforce issue, says Jennifer Cantrell, MultiCare’s interim forensic program manager.

Sexual assault nurses.online.mp3
Cantrell web extra.mp3

People who earn a paycheck in Washington have a small amount deducted from their wages to pay for the state’s new long-term care benefit, WA Cares. Initiative 2124, on the November ballot, would allow people to opt out of WA Cares.

Here’s a short pro-con segment on 2124 with TVW’s Video Voter Series. First, the pro with Hallie Balch from the sponsoring organization Let’s Go, Washington.

On the con side is Marguerite Ro, the Washington state director for AARP.

Initiative 2024.mp3

We’re back with the two candidates who are running for the Seventh Legislative District seat now held by longtime Republican Representative Joel Kretz, the Okanogan County rancher who is retiring from the legislature.

Hunter Abell is an attorney and Navy veteran based in Inchelium, population about 430. He is a Republican. His opponent is a Democrat, Paul ‘Rocky’ Dean, a retired Army veteran who serves on the town council in Springdale, population about 280.

Inchelium attorney Hunter Abell is running to replace Seventh District Rep. Joel Kretz in the Washington Legislature.
Springdale Town Councilman Paul "Rocky" Dean is a Democrat running for a Seventh District state House seat.
20240929_Inland Journal_Abell.Dean.online.mp3
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

