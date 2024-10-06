© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR's Inland Journal for October 6, 2024

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Brandon Hollingsworth
Published October 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM PDT

The changing state of housing in Spokane with city planner Spencer Gardner; pro-con statements about Washington Initiative 2109 (capital gains tax); Third District state House candidates Tony Kiepe and Natasha Hill in an in-studio forum

Apartments built over garages are making a comeback in Spokane now that the city has changed its development rules.

There’s general agreement the Spokane metropolitan area needs more housing, especially for working-class people. The city is providing incentives for builders, including getting rid of rules that once mandated parking for new housing projects. There’s also new impetus for property owners to build accessory dwelling units, apartments or detached units on lots that already contain housing.

Spencer Gardner is Spokane’s planning director and in our studio to talk about the changing face of housing. He says Spokane needs to provide mechanisms that allow property owners a variety of choices when they want to make improvements.

20241006_Inland Journal_Spencer Gardner.mp3

Stephan Blanford delivered the con argument for Initiative 2109 for TVW's Video Voters Guide series.

Next month, Washington voters will say yes or no to Initiative 2109. That would repeal the state’s capital gains tax on sales of assets with a value of more of $250,000. It was initially submitted as an initiative to the legislature, but legislators didn’t act on it, so it’s now before voters.

Here are pro and con statements on 2109, submitted for TVW’s Video Voters Guide. The pro statement was provided by Hallie Balch from the group Let's Go, Washington.

20041006_Inland Journal_2109 statements.online.mp3

Third District Washington State Representative Marcus Riccelli is giving up his seat in the state House to run for the state Senate. The two people who are running to replace him are in our studio today: Democrat Natasha Hill and Republican Tony Kiepe.

Democrat Natasha Hill is running for the Third District state House seat now held by Marcus Riccelli.
Tony Kiepe is a Republican who is running for a state House seat in the Third Legislative District.
20241006_Inland Journal.Hill_Kiepe.mp3
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

Brandon Hollingsworth
Brandon Hollingsworth is your All Things Considered host. He has served public radio audiences for nearly twenty years, primarily in reporting, hosting and interviewing. His previous ports-of-call were WUOT-FM in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Alabama Public Radio. His work has been heard nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here and Now and NPR’s top-of-the-hour newscasts.
