Today's Headlines: October 24, 2024

French alleges campaign ads are untrue

An attorney for Spokane County Commissioner Al French is asking a state agency to rule that negative TV ads against his client were illegally funded by Seattle political action groups.

One ad accuses French of knowing for years about PFAS chemicals that fouled drinking water in West Plains wells and blocking follow up investigations.

The ad was funded by Spokane-based Citizens for Liberty and Labor, among others.

French said the charges are false and malicious. His attorney, Mark Lamb, says he has sent cease-and-desist orders to Spokane TV stations that may consider running the ad.

Lamb is also asking Washington’s Public Disclosure Commission to hold an immediate hearing to determine whether four political action committees that funded the ad made illegal contributions.

"One of the factors that the Public Disclosure Commission weighs when deciding how promptly to act on something — and also the severity of the penalty they impose — is whether or not voters are deceived right up before an election," he said.

French said it’s important that the allegations be addressed as soon as possible so that he can clear his name before most ballots are returned.

SPR has reached out to Citizens for Liberty and Labor and to French’s opponent, Molly Marshall, for comment.



GSI poll shows short-term pessimism, long-term optimism among voters

Judging from the 600 Spokane and Spokane County residents who took part in a survey this month, things are not going well for the Lilac City.

In what Greater Spokane, Inc., describes as a scientifically-valid poll, majorities said they think the area is on the wrong track (63 percent), that quality of life has gotten worse (55 percent), and that city leaders don’t have effective plans to address homelessness, affordability and public safety (82 percent).

Polling group EMC conducted the assay. The organization has carried out polling for a number of western cities, counties, and business and civic groups. Senior EMC pollster Andrew Thibault said the survey better reflects public opinion, compared to commentary delivered via social media or at public meetings.

About half of respondents said they are optimistic about the region’s future. Eighty-four percent said removing homeless encampments would go a long way toward improving Spokane. Majorities also favored more investment in law enforcement and behavioral health services. The poll did not cover how that would be accomplished. Thibault said voters felt the city has the money to address its top concerns, but not a strong enough plan to do so.

“Despite voters' desire or indication that they feel it is important to invest more in treatment services, in cops, they're going to be hesitant to do that unless they really feel like that investment will lead to sustained visible progress. The issue of trust is going to have to be addressed,” Thibault said.

Thibault also noted that respondents’ feelings sometimes don’t match the city’s actual situation. Crime is a prime example.

“If you looked at crime stats and said, oh, okay, crime is lower than it was two years ago…voters do not perceive that, whether it's true or not. They believe it's less safe,” Thibault said. “And what I say about polling is, perception is reality.”

The poll released Wednesday was the first in what GSI hopes will be a series. The next installment is set to be conducted next spring.



Idaho begins Medicaid contract analysis

State lawmakers are beginning to comb through contracts within Idaho’s Medicaid program.

The legislature created the committee earlier this year to find ways to save money.

Idaho’s Medicaid Administrator, Juliet Charron, outlined several contracts the division uses to process payments, store data and stay compliant with state and federal law.

Those contracts add up to about two percent of the total $4.6 billion Medicaid bill. Idaho’s general fund share is more than $850 million.

Republicans on the committee say they want to make sure they’re seeing value from those contracts.

"I saw a list of all kinds of contracts that I had no idea they were there and the dollars, amounts, that we’re spending on those contracts," Committee cochair Republican Rep. John Vander Woude said. "Are we getting the value out of, are we spending the money correctly?"

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow said she does, too. But she also wants the legislature to invest in more agency staffers and increase reimbursement rates for providers.

"If you have a lot of people doing care coordination and problem solving and those kind of things, then it decreases the amount of problems upstream," Wintrow said. "But that costs money. You get what you pay for."

Legislators said they don’t expect to meet again before the legislative session begins in January.



Brown Administration finalizes cabinet

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown has finished filling out her administration and cabinet with a series of appointments, promotions and hires.

Former District 2 Council Member Jon Snyder is returning to city leadership as Spokane's new Director of Transportation and Sustainability.

Snyder spent the last nine years as Governor Jay Inslee’s Senior Policy Advisor for Outdoor Recreation and Economic Development.

In a press release Wednesday, the administration said Snyder's new cabinet-level position replaces the now-vacated Chief of Staff role to remain budget neutral.

Alexander Scott, the city’s outgoing Chief of Staff, is being promoted to City Administrator.

In addition to his work with the Brown Administration, Scott also previously worked for the Washington State Department of Commerce, United States Senate and Spokane City Council.

Other personnel changes include the city's interim administrator returning to his job as director of parks and recreation and the hiring of new directors of human resources and IT.

- - -

Reporting was contributed by Doug Nadvornick, Brandon Hollingsworth, James Dawson and Owen Henderson.

