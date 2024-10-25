Gov. Little appoints new North Idaho legislator

Idaho Gov. Brad Little appointed the Republican nominee in a North Idaho race to the Idaho Legislature to fill a vacancy left by a former Republican lawmaker, who stepped down to pursue a role in state government.

Courtesy of Cornel Rasor Former Bonner County Commissioner Cornel Rasor has been appointed by Governor Brad Little to replace retiring Rep. Sage Dixon until the end of Dixon's term.

Little on Sept. 17 appointed Rep. Cornel Rasor, R-Sagle, to serve as a state legislator representing North Idaho’s Legislative District 1 in the House Seat B position, according to Little’s appointment letter that the governor’s office shared with the Sun.

The Idaho Freedom Caucus on Tuesday announced Rasor as a new member.

Rasor told the Sun in an email he has managed and owned the Army Surplus store in Sandpoint since 1981, and worked in the woods and sawmills for over a decade before. He said he has three children and 16 grandchildren, and is a businessman and husband “with a desire to serve the state and her people.”

Rasor told the Sun that he joined the Idaho Freedom Caucus because he found the group’s “ideals of liberty, smaller government and a disposition to maintain a state where people can live in tranquility and peace” attractive.

“And, they have a track record as well. I understand the need to work with others to achieve good goals,” Rasor told the Sun.

In September, four-term state Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, stepped down from the legislative seat to accept a regional director position for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the Bonner County Daily Bee reported. He chaired the House Business and Ethics and House Policy committees.

Rasor will serve the remainder of Dixon’s term. Rasor is the Republican frontrunner in the Nov. 5 general election.

In the general election, Rasor is set to face Democrat Kathryn Larson.

Rasor won the May primary election with nearly 52% of votes over Republican candidate Chuck Lowman.

