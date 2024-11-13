Today's Headlines: November 13, 2024

Pertussis cases in Spokane County soar above 2023 levels

Spokane County health officials say 123 cases of pertussis have been confirmed this year, mostly in children. That figure is far above the zero cases reported at this time last year, a “significant increase,” according to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD).

Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a respiratory illness that can cause a mild, persistent cough in adults and adolescents. But the disease can cause serious complications for young children. Six children in the county required hospitalization because of their pertussis symptoms.

Pertussis is spread through nearly-invisible droplets of moisture that are spewed into the air when an infected person sneezes and coughs. Children who have not been immunized are most at risk.

“Vaccination is the best way to prevent whooping cough and to protect those who are most vulnerable around us,” Spokane regional health officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez said in a statement. “If we use all the tools available to us, including vaccination and good respiratory hygiene, then we can prevent the spread of communicable diseases.”

SRHD recommended pregnant women get a Tdap shot between 27 and 36 weeks of pregnancy. Children should be vaccinated with their version of the shot, called DTaP, beginning at two months old. Booster shots are given at intervals until age 11 to 12. Adults should get a Tdap booster once every ten years.



Idaho business survey offers clues to state’s present and future workforce

Now that the wave of strong post-pandemic hiring is over, the labor market is changing for workers and employers. The Idaho Department of Labor’s second annual survey of business owners is shedding some light on how that change is emerging in the Gem State.

Employers who responded to the IDL survey said worker turnover is one of their top concerns. That could be attributed to a search for better wages, benefits or work schedules.

One of the high-turnover fields is health care. The labor economists who conducted the survey noted health care is Idaho’s largest employment sector, and it’s quickly growing. So there aren’t enough qualified people to fill current openings.

“With a growing population, but also an aging population, healthcare is incredibly important, and we just can't seem to get enough bodies,” IDL economist Seth Harrington said.

An aging population also means more retirements are coming, which means even more turnover and loss of experience in the state’s future. Harrington said that’s going to be a long-term constraint on the workforce.



Former WA governor Evans commemorated at memorial service

Friends and family members of the late Washington Gov. Dan Evans remembered him Tuesday with a memorial service at the University of Washington.

Evans died in September at the age of 98. He was elected governor in 1965 and became the first person to serve three terms.

Evans was eulogized as a Republican known for his civility, his willingness to work with Democrats and his devotion to the outdoors. He was also remembered for his sense of humor by UW President Ana Mari Cauce, who said Evans never shied away from the term “politician.”

“He was a politician. He was proud of it,” Cauce said. “In fact, at an Evans School event, probably about 10 years ago, he remarked, and I’ll quote: ‘People running for office who say they’re not politicians are like a donkey saying he’s not a jackass.’”

Evans was also remembered by several of his grandchildren as a devoted family man who was intensely interested in their lives.

Others said Evans’ impact could be measured by the large numbers of places and institutions named after him, including a wilderness area on the Olympic Peninsula.



Ferguson assembling senior staff for gubernatorial term

Washington Governor-elect Bob Ferguson is assembling his key advisers and staff ahead of next year’s inauguration.

Washington State Standard reports many of the eight people Ferguson named Tuesday already worked for him in the attorney general’s office.

They include Brianna Aho, who will represent the governor’s office to the press, Kristin Beneski as chief legal counsel, and Ferguson’s current chief of staff, Mike Webb, as chief strategy officer.

From outside the AG’s office, Ferguson selected Snoqualmie Tribe executive Jaime Martin as his external relations director.

Ferguson will be sworn in January 15.



Grand Coulee man hopes to bring home Native American Music Award

Faran Sohappy is a traditional musician and recording engineer nominated for the third time in the Native version of the Grammy Awards. His nomination lists three songs, includes “Beauty You Showed Me,” written for his wife Michelle.

Sohappy was part of a group nominated in 2019 for a song by Chicago musician Joan Hammel. He received credit as a recording engineer. He was also tapped in 2022 for several songs he wrote and performed. But he hasn’t yet won.

“I’ve always been curious how far it can get,” Sohappy told SPR News. “I’ve made it to the finals twice and you never know. I might be able to finally squeak by and finally win one, but it’s hard to say.”

The Native American Music Award winners are chosen by public vote. Sohappy is using his social media channels to drum up support.

- - -

Reporting was contributed by Brandon Hollingsworth and Doug Nadvornick.