SPR's Inland Journal for November 24, 2024
Jazz clarinet and saxophone player Ken Peplowski plays Spokane with some of the locals; eastern Washington musician Faran Sohappy closes in on a Native American Music Award; a Spokane native creates a visual legacy of Washington's outgoing governor
World-renowned jazz clarinetist and saxophonist Ken Peplowski stopped in Spokane recently to play with local musicians and speak with music students at Spokane Falls Community College.
“When I first kind of started out in my professional career, if you hit the big cities you could find great musicians, but if you got to smaller places, not so much. But those days have changed. There’s good players pretty much everywhere now.”
Grand Coulee musician Faran Sohappy is getting a foothold in the music industry. He has his own independent record label, he records others' music and writes and performs his own. This fall, he was nominated for one of the most prestigious awards in Native American music.
Grace Flott won a statewide competition for the right to paint Jay Inslee's portrait. It will be unveiled during the same month the three-term governor leaves office.
“This portrait is an official portrait, so it’s something that’s more formal, but I can say that it’s one that’s quite different than all the others in the collection so far."