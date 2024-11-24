SPR's Inland Journal for November 24, 2024

20241124_Inland Journal_pt.1.mp3 Listen • 23:03

Photo from Ken Peplowski's website Jazz musician Ken Peplowski played with several groups while in Spokane this fall.

World-renowned jazz clarinetist and saxophonist Ken Peplowski stopped in Spokane recently to play with local musicians and speak with music students at Spokane Falls Community College.

“When I first kind of started out in my professional career, if you hit the big cities you could find great musicians, but if you got to smaller places, not so much. But those days have changed. There’s good players pretty much everywhere now.”

From Faran Sohappy's Facebook page Native musician and audio engineer Faran Sohappy has been nominated for a Native American Music Award for the third time in six years.

Grand Coulee musician Faran Sohappy is getting a foothold in the music industry. He has his own independent record label, he records others' music and writes and performs his own. This fall, he was nominated for one of the most prestigious awards in Native American music.

Photo from Grace Flott's website Visual artist Grace Flott, a Spokane native, is putting the finishing touches on her portrait of outgoing Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

Grace Flott won a statewide competition for the right to paint Jay Inslee's portrait. It will be unveiled during the same month the three-term governor leaves office.

“This portrait is an official portrait, so it’s something that’s more formal, but I can say that it’s one that’s quite different than all the others in the collection so far."