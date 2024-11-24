© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR's Inland Journal for November 24, 2024

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM PST

Jazz clarinet and saxophone player Ken Peplowski plays Spokane with some of the locals; eastern Washington musician Faran Sohappy closes in on a Native American Music Award; a Spokane native creates a visual legacy of Washington's outgoing governor

20241124_Inland Journal_pt.1.mp3

Jazz musician Ken Peplowski played with several groups while in Spokane this fall.
Jazz musician Ken Peplowski played with several groups while in Spokane this fall.

World-renowned jazz clarinetist and saxophonist Ken Peplowski stopped in Spokane recently to play with local musicians and speak with music students at Spokane Falls Community College.

“When I first kind of started out in my professional career, if you hit the big cities you could find great musicians, but if you got to smaller places, not so much. But those days have changed. There’s good players pretty much everywhere now.”

20241124_Inland Journal_Ken Peplowski.mp3

Native musician and audio engineer Faran Sohappy has been nominated for a Native American Music Award for the third time in six years.
Native musician and audio engineer Faran Sohappy has been nominated for a Native American Music Award for the third time in six years.

Grand Coulee musician Faran Sohappy is getting a foothold in the music industry. He has his own independent record label, he records others' music and writes and performs his own. This fall, he was nominated for one of the most prestigious awards in Native American music.

20241124_Inland Journal_Sohappy.mp3

Visual artist Grace Flott, a Spokane native, is putting the finishing touches on her portrait of outgoing Washington Governor Jay Inslee.
Visual artist Grace Flott, a Spokane native, is putting the finishing touches on her portrait of outgoing Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

Grace Flott won a statewide competition for the right to paint Jay Inslee's portrait. It will be unveiled during the same month the three-term governor leaves office.

“This portrait is an official portrait, so it’s something that’s more formal, but I can say that it’s one that’s quite different than all the others in the collection so far."

20241124_Inland Journal_Inslee painter.mp3
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

