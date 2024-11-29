Black Friday shoppers start early to beat the rush

Temperatures hovered around freezing during the first hours of Black Friday when Peggy Rieben arrived at the Spokane Valley Mall, awaiting the chance to do some shopping and save some money.

“The prices are so good, you know,” Rieben said.

At least 20 people wrapped around the corner of Spokane Valley Mall’s JCPenney — and with the store’s tradition of advertising the chance to receive different discounts and prizes throughout the day, it was hard for shoppers to pass up.

The store’s deals this year included the chance for shoppers to receive a mystery coupon that could be worth at least $500 for the earliest customers and the chance to win diamond earrings in the afternoon.

Rieben said she has been Black Friday shopping for the past 10 years, usually making Spokane Valley's JCPenney her first stop because of all the different deals.

Just a few minutes after heading in, she had a couple of dress shirts and Adidas sweatpants for her husband. Her top shopping item, though, was a smokeless grill.

“If you have something specific in mind, you can't go wrong,” Rieben said.

Even though Black Friday isn’t the extravaganza it used to be, she said there are still deals that keep people going in early and checking names off their Christmas shopping lists.

Paige Gonzalez joined her mom, Kim, on the Black Friday fun after coming home for the holidays to see what it was all about.

“I actually was the one who brought it up to my mom. I was like, ‘Could we go shopping?'" said Paige, a student at Grand Canyon University. "This is my first Black Friday.”

For Kim, it was an easy yes.

Kim said she’s been Black Friday shopping for the past 10 years, even going to stores on Thanksgiving Day hoping to find the best deals. JCPenney continues to be one of the first stores she checks out.

“We saw the line and decided to wait in the car until they opened,” Kim said. “We were still able to get one of the mystery coupons for $10 at the door and a tiny snow globe.”

Paige said she remembers her mom and family members would be out for hours and if anyone ever asked questions about where they were, it wouldn’t be a surprise when they heard they'd be going to several stores.

Although they said they weren't looking for anything in particular, Paige said she is hoping to check off Christmas shopping for her brother and dad and was planning to head to Best Buy next.

“I just thought it’d be fun and also have it be a mother-daughter day,” Paige said.

Others are also taking it as a day of fun and experiencing what’s left of the Black Friday frenzy.

A small line began just a few minutes before Best Buy opened its doors. Cousins Gio Carlino and Bryce Stockton stood waiting for them to open.

Carlino said they've been making it their first stop for the past four years – and this year, was no different.

"We're just keeping the tradition going," Stockton said.

Stockton said they stay the night at their grandparent's house every Thanksgiving, which is how he thinks the idea of going Black Friday shopping was brought up.

Carlino said he doesn't remember who brought up the idea, but believes it was around the time Stockton received his driver's license.

"Our best purchase by far has been an Xbox," Stockton said, with Carlino nodding in agreement. "We've gotten a few deals though."

