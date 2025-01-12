© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Inland Journal for January 12, 2025

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Owen Henderson
Published January 12, 2025 at 3:00 PM PST
Rep. Timm Ormsby (D-Spokane) is the chairman of the Washington state House Appropriations Committee.
TVW screenshot
One of the fundamental jobs of a state legislature is to write and approve budgets that determine how much state agencies have to spend. It’s tedious work and often not very interesting. But this year in Olympia, there may be some drama as legislators determine how to balance a budget that will likely be tighter than in recent years. Could there be tax increases? Where will spending be cut?

Last week, legislative leaders talked about the budget and their priorities during their annual pre-session forum sponsored by Allied Daily Newspapers of Washington and the Washington State Association of Broadcasters. Here are a few excerpts.

20250112_Inland Journal_legislative preview.mp3

Courtesy Chris Vance

When former Washington state Republican Party Chairman Chris Vance left his party in 2017, he began a political journey that has had some interesting turns. He worked to create a third major party. He worked to ensure that Donald Trump would not be elected president. He endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris for president in 2024.

After the dust of the election had settled, we called Vance to talk about his future — and he was coy.

20250112_Inland Journal_Chris Vance.mp3

Minors are housed at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas.
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
/
Pool AP
More than four thousand unaccompanied migrant children have moved in with sponsors in Washington, Idaho and Oregon since the beginning of 2015, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Many of them are awaiting their court proceedings and staying with families in rural parts of the Northwest.

SPR’s Owen Henderson talked with Rachel Spacek from Investigate West, who’s been digging into the challenges those kids and their sponsors are facing.

20250112_Inland Journal_migrant labor.mp3

Inland Journal is Spokane Public Radio's weekly public affairs program, heard every Sunday at 6 pm on KSFC FM 91.9 and every Thursday at noon on KPBX FM 91.1 in Spokane.
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson is a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the team at SPR, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues. Having grown up in the Midwest, he’s excited to get acquainted with the Inland Northwest and all that it has to offer. When he’s not in the newsroom or behind the mic, you can find Owen out on the trails hiking or in his kitchen baking bread.


