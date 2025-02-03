© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Spokane state senator focuses on juvenile detention overcrowding

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published February 3, 2025 at 12:00 PM PST
Washington Senate Minority Leader John Braun and Sen. Leonard Christian (R-Spokane Valley) recently toured the Green Hill juvenile detention facility near Chehalis.
Courtesy Washington Senate Republicans
Spokane Valley Republican state Senator Leonard Christian is working on issues this session that he never thought would be on his agenda.

Christian is a realtor. But his main assignment is as the ranking member of the Senate Human Services Committee. His attention is on problems in the state’s overcrowded juvenile detention centers.

Christian, Senate Minority Leader John Braun and others toured the Green Hill facility near Chehalis to get a first hand view of the situation.

"It opened my eyes to just how bad the situation is and my worst fears were not only confirmed, but they were made even more concerning. And not just challenges with the safety of the inmates, but challenges with the safety of the employees that are there. They can't honestly find employees to stay, but the few that are left, there's times, literally, when there's only three people on shift when there's 58 inmates," he said.

Christian spoke recently with Doug Nadvornick.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

