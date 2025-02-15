Interview with visiting music educator Dr. Alice Hammel

Dr. Alice Hammel, music educator, University of Arkansas faculty, author, public speaker, clinician and expert in music education for students with differences and disabilities, is a headliner speaker at the NorthWest Division Conference of the National Association for Music Education. The conference takes place from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16 at the Spokane Convention Center, Doubletree Inn, and Davenport Grand Hotel.

She joined Henry McNulty for an interview via telephone about her work and educational philosophy.

