SPR's Inland Journal for February 23, 2025
A lot of work has been done to help people who are homeless in Spokane, but the problem seems to be getting worse. Advocates are urging local elected officials to treat the situation with more urgency.
"We have to think about how do we really get after this and if the work-a-day response isn't going to do it. You know, I'm suggesting let's go into emergency protocols and bring together all the moving parts of the system that would require it."
Spokane Public Schools and Spokane’s city Parks Department have big plans for combining schools with other public spaces.
"Let's have a school in a community center. Let's invite a community partner to provide youth programming. And then let's make sure that there is a large recreational space."
