© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SPR's Inland Journal for February 23, 2025

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Owen Henderson
Published February 23, 2025 at 3:00 PM PST

Community leaders call for more urgency, unity in addressing Spokane's homelessness problem and big plans are on the drawing board for Spokane parks and schools

Community leaders debrief at the end of their walk to call attention to homelessness from City Hall to the County Courthouse.
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
Community leaders, led by Spokane Homeless Coalition administrator Barry Barfield, second from right, debrief at the end of their walk to call attention to homelessness from City Hall to the County Courthouse.

A lot of work has been done to help people who are homeless in Spokane, but the problem seems to be getting worse. Advocates are urging local elected officials to treat the situation with more urgency.

"We have to think about how do we really get after this and if the work-a-day response isn't going to do it. You know, I'm suggesting let's go into emergency protocols and bring together all the moving parts of the system that would require it."

20250223_Inland Journal_homelessness.wav

Here's the map of planned projects to be funded by a Spokane Public Schools bond issue and Spokane Parks Department property tax levy, both expected to appear on the November 2025 ballot.
Courtesy of Spokane Public Schools
Here's the map of planned projects to be funded by a Spokane Public Schools bond issue and Spokane Parks Department property tax levy, both expected to appear on the November 2025 ballot.

Spokane Public Schools and Spokane’s city Parks Department have big plans for combining schools with other public spaces.

"Let's have a school in a community center. Let's invite a community partner to provide youth programming. And then let's make sure that there is a large recreational space."

How Spokane’s parks and schools are working together and hoping voters will decide in November to fund their plans.

20250223_Inland Journal_schools and parks.wav
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson is a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the team at SPR, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues. Having grown up in the Midwest, he’s excited to get acquainted with the Inland Northwest and all that it has to offer. When he’s not in the newsroom or behind the mic, you can find Owen out on the trails hiking or in his kitchen baking bread.


See stories by Owen Henderson