SPR's Inland Journal for February 23, 2025

Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio Community leaders, led by Spokane Homeless Coalition administrator Barry Barfield, second from right, debrief at the end of their walk to call attention to homelessness from City Hall to the County Courthouse.

A lot of work has been done to help people who are homeless in Spokane, but the problem seems to be getting worse. Advocates are urging local elected officials to treat the situation with more urgency.

"We have to think about how do we really get after this and if the work-a-day response isn't going to do it. You know, I'm suggesting let's go into emergency protocols and bring together all the moving parts of the system that would require it."

Courtesy of Spokane Public Schools Here's the map of planned projects to be funded by a Spokane Public Schools bond issue and Spokane Parks Department property tax levy, both expected to appear on the November 2025 ballot.

Spokane Public Schools and Spokane’s city Parks Department have big plans for combining schools with other public spaces.

"Let's have a school in a community center. Let's invite a community partner to provide youth programming. And then let's make sure that there is a large recreational space."

How Spokane’s parks and schools are working together and hoping voters will decide in November to fund their plans.