Idaho governments can’t require masks for infectious diseases, after governor signs bill

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law a bill that bans government and school mask mandates to combat infectious diseases.

Little signed House Bill 32 into law Tuesday, according to his office’s legislation tracker, after the Idaho Legislature passed the bill.

The bill takes effect immediately through an emergency clause.

The law prevents the state, cities, counties, school districts, public health districts and government officials in Idaho from mandating that an individual wear a mask or face covering to prevent or slow the spread of an infectious or contagious disease.

The government mask mandate ban law has a few exceptions, allowing face mask requirements in certain job settings where masks are required and are needed “to perform required job duties,” such as in health care, work with hazardous materials, or industrial settings “where respiratory protection is vocationally required.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho never had a statewide mask mandate. But public health districts and other local governments issued health restrictions, such as mask requirements and limits on public gatherings.

Little refused repeated calls for a statewide mask mandate, and instead left much pandemic control to local governments.

