SPR's Inland Journal for March 23, 2025

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Owen Henderson
Published March 23, 2025 at 3:00 PM PDT

Raising building heights in Spokane; a Spokane opioid use treatment program wins an award; turnover at the top level of the Washington governor's office; and exploring why young people vote in low numbers

Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio

On Monday night, the Spokane City Council will consider an interim ordinance that would allow buildings of all heights in and around the downtown core. Spokane Planning Director Spencer Gardner joins us.

"Downtown presents a unique opportunity because you can build pretty high. But the concern is that the current height limits and restrictions on the size and scale of the buildings was maybe preventing some developers from taking the plunge, essentially. So the desire from city council was to bring forward this ordinance."

20250323_Inland Journal_building heights.wav

MultiCare Health Systems in Spokane has received a statewide award for its Medications for Opioid Use Disorder Resource Team. We talk with one of the team members.

"There is kind of this understanding that typically in hospitals, we treat patients and then kind of send them on their way. This is just a new way of looking at how we treat patients and then manage their care in the community as well. So we certainly hope that this becomes the standard as opposed to something kind of unusual and unique."

20250323_Inland Journal_opioid program.wav

Two members of Governor Bob Ferguson's leadership team have resigned during the last few weeks.
TVW screenshot
Jerry Cornfield from the Washington State Standard talks about resignations and palace intrigue within Governor Bob Ferguson’s office.

20250323_Inland Journal_governor resignations.wav

Washington State University's Foley Institute and the Secretary of State's office held a youth voters' forum this week.
TVW screenshot
How do we get young people to vote? The Washington Secretary of State’s office held a forum this week in Olympia to talk about it.

"Your feelings are valid that things are rough. But I would challenge you just a little bit to think that they’ve always been rough and Americans have always risen to the occasion. Second part I would offer is none of the candidates on the menu are really what I want. Well, sir, ma’am, friend, sounds like you need to run for office, so let’s talk.”

20250323_Inland Journal_younger voters.wav
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson is a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the team at SPR, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues. Having grown up in the Midwest, he’s excited to get acquainted with the Inland Northwest and all that it has to offer. When he’s not in the newsroom or behind the mic, you can find Owen out on the trails hiking or in his kitchen baking bread.


