SPR's Inland Journal for March 23, 2025

Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio

On Monday night, the Spokane City Council will consider an interim ordinance that would allow buildings of all heights in and around the downtown core. Spokane Planning Director Spencer Gardner joins us.

"Downtown presents a unique opportunity because you can build pretty high. But the concern is that the current height limits and restrictions on the size and scale of the buildings was maybe preventing some developers from taking the plunge, essentially. So the desire from city council was to bring forward this ordinance."

20250323_Inland Journal_building heights.wav Listen • 6:08

MultiCare Health Systems in Spokane has received a statewide award for its Medications for Opioid Use Disorder Resource Team. We talk with one of the team members.

"There is kind of this understanding that typically in hospitals, we treat patients and then kind of send them on their way. This is just a new way of looking at how we treat patients and then manage their care in the community as well. So we certainly hope that this becomes the standard as opposed to something kind of unusual and unique."

20250323_Inland Journal_opioid program.wav Listen • 7:36

TVW screenshot Two members of Governor Bob Ferguson's leadership team have resigned during the last few weeks.

Jerry Cornfield from the Washington State Standard talks about resignations and palace intrigue within Governor Bob Ferguson’s office.

20250323_Inland Journal_governor resignations.wav Listen • 5:38

TVW screenshot Washington State University's Foley Institute and the Secretary of State's office held a youth voters' forum this week.

How do we get young people to vote? The Washington Secretary of State’s office held a forum this week in Olympia to talk about it.

"Your feelings are valid that things are rough. But I would challenge you just a little bit to think that they’ve always been rough and Americans have always risen to the occasion. Second part I would offer is none of the candidates on the menu are really what I want. Well, sir, ma’am, friend, sounds like you need to run for office, so let’s talk.”