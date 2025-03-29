Roundtable: AI and the Arts

In the face of an AI revolution, what defines "art?"

In this roundtable discussion, SPR's Henry McNulty speaks with three panelists—Charles Lassiter, Associate Professor of Philosophy at Gonzaga University; Madeline McNeill, multidisciplinary artist; and Mateusz Wolski, Concertmaster of the Spokane Symphony—about issues surrounding AI and the arts. Together, they tackle the definition of art, what sets us apart from machines, and the human values to embrace as technology races ahead.