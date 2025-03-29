© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Roundtable: AI and the Arts

Spokane Public Radio | By Henry McNulty
Published March 29, 2025 at 2:00 PM PDT
Pictured from left: Henry McNulty, Charles Lassiter, Mateusz Wolski, Madeline McNeill
Pictured from left: Henry McNulty, Charles Lassiter, Mateusz Wolski, Madeline McNeill

In the face of an AI revolution, what defines "art?"

In this roundtable discussion, SPR's Henry McNulty speaks with three panelists—Charles Lassiter, Associate Professor of Philosophy at Gonzaga University; Madeline McNeill, multidisciplinary artist; and Mateusz Wolski, Concertmaster of the Spokane Symphony—about issues surrounding AI and the arts. Together, they tackle the definition of art, what sets us apart from machines, and the human values to embrace as technology races ahead.
Henry McNulty
A lifelong member of the regional arts community, Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts. He served as on-staff Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre from 2017-2024.
