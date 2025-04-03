Today's Headlines: WA House passes transportation funding, EV sales drop statewide

WA House approves transportation bill that includes North-South Freeway money

The Washington House yesterday voted for a new $15 billion, two-year transportation budget that includes money for the long-standing Spokane project.

The chair of the House Transportation Committee, Rep. Jake Fey (D-Tacoma), says the document is light on new projects, in favor of finishing existing work.

“We’ve got commitments that we’ve made, this legislature has made, 20 or 30 years ago, for projects," he said. "Good friends of the North-South Freeway, that’s been around a long time and they waited for projects to be built in the Puget Sound area, just like my community waited many, many years for the Gateway Project."

The House approved the bill 66-30 with several Republicans, including Rep. Suzanne Schmidt (R-Spokane Valley), crossing the aisle to vote for it.

“In Spokane, the North-South Freeway has been a project that’s been going on for, I believe construction, 40 years and, prior to that, maybe 70 years that it’s been in discussion. This is a top priority for my community," she said.

Schmidt said she was "a hesitant yes" because some of the money earmarked for projects could come from an extra six cents tacked on to the state gas tax, if lawmakers approve. Schmidt objected to that during the floor debate.

“This is the time that we need to look at the money that we have and use it wisely, rather than going out to our citizens and asking them for more taxes," she said.

Schmidt argued the legislature should instead change the law and take money from the state’s Climate Commitment Act funding for roads and bridges. Currently, that’s prohibited.

Rep. Mike Volz (R-Cheney) says the North-South project is also in the Senate transportation budget, though he says it’s possible some of the remaining funding will doled out a few years longer than planned.

EV sales stagnate in Washington state

Electric-vehicle sales were accelerating in Washington until they peaked in September.

Since then, the climate-friendly vehicles’ market share has been stuck in neutral, or even going in reverse.

State law mandates that one in three new cars run on clean energy instead of petroleum next year. That target is looking harder to hit.

Federal support for electric vehicles and chargers has evaporated, and anger is building against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The world’s richest man has been overseeing the firing of thousands of federal employees.

Protesters have begun weekly demonstrations outside Tesla dealerships, like the one in Seattle's University Village, chanting slogans like "Let’s push Elon out the door!"

"At least being in front of Tesla, we could hopefully impact their profits because that's all they care about," protestor Jake Harris said.

Last fall, one in four new motor vehicles in Washington ran on electricity.

That was a record high for the state and one of the highest rates in the country. By February, EVs’ market share had fallen to just 19%.

State officials declined to be interviewed. But in an email, they said they see "headwinds" and signs of hope, including thousands of chargers being installed this year.

Idaho House sends newest 'medical freedom' bill to Senate

House lawmakers signed off on their latest version of a so-called “medical freedom” bill Wednesday night.

After Gov. Brad Little vetoed the original proposal on Saturday , House Republicans tweaked it to allow schools to keep sick kids home.

House Bill 472 would still ban private businesses and government entities from refusing service to anyone who doesn’t treat their diseases. It would also apply to their employees.

“One of the reasons why I’m even here is because of what happened during COVID,” said Rep. Steve Tanner (R-Nampa).

During the pandemic, Tanner said he worked for a company that told him twice he needed to be fully vaccinated despite being a remote employee.

“Not only were my civil rights violated … but the company had no way to resist the power of the federal government,” he said.

“[Tanner] left a tyrannical state like myself and many others where we were chased out of stores because we didn’t have a mask properly tight around our nose,” said Rep. Clint Hostetler (R-Twin Falls), who recently moved to Idaho from California.

By not passing this bill, Hostetler said the same policies could follow them to Idaho.

Opponents have repeatedly argued the proposal would strip businesses of their own rights in deference to an individual’s “medical freedom.”

Rep. Rob Beiswenger (R-Horseshoe Bend), who sponsors the bill, doesn’t see it that way.

“The bill doesn’t address it directly, but I believe a business would be within their rights to ask someone to leave if they are sick,” Beiswenger said.

But Rep. Ben Fuhriman (R-Shelley) said that’s not what the bill states.

“We can talk about intent all day long, but when the lawsuits come and the business has to answer to that, it’s right there [in the law].”

The bill now goes to the Senate, which is considering a competing bill from Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Moscow) that would exempt daycares – not public or private schools – from the restrictions.

Foreman, who sponsored the vetoed bill , said he negotiated the changes with the governor’s staff earlier this week to the chagrin of the bill’s author, Leslie Manookian.

Manookian, an anti-vaccine advocate from Ketchum, testified against Foreman’s update Wednesday morning because she believes daycares shouldn’t be able to skirt the legislation.

At a midday health freedom forum at the capitol, she said she felt “unbelievable shock at the betrayals” but didn’t specifically name anyone.

“[The governor’s office wants] to put our children on the chopping block in exchange for our freedom. This is disgusting. It’s diabolical,” Manookian said

“It’s not a good bill and I will not attach my name to something that sacrifices children for your freedom, [Sen. Foreman].”

It’s unclear which, if either, of the new proposals will make it to the governor’s desk.

House Speaker Mike Moyle (R-Star) said Wednesday night that there wasn’t an agreement in place with the Senate for either bill.

New women's shelter to open in Spokane

Spokane is getting a new shelter for unhoused women this week.

It’s part of the city’s pilot program for specialized shelters that focus on specific populations, like families or people seeking substance use treatment.

In a statement this week, the city announced that the women’s shelter will be at Knox Presbyterian Church in the Emerson/Garfield neighborhood.

It’s a partnership between the church, Jewels Helping Hands, Empire Health Foundation and Spokane.

“The only way we are going to see instrumental change is through partnership. This new site is a great example of what can happen when faith communities, service providers, health experts, and the City come together,” Mayor Lisa Brown said. “This new site will provide stability to women in our community and connect them with the resources they need for success.”

“The reopening of Knox Presbyterian establishes a vital women's shelter that addresses the unique challenges faced by women experiencing homelessness,” Julie Garcia, Founder and Executive Director of Jewels Helping Hands, said in a statement. “This collaboration embodies the success of the specialized model of care, which focuses on meeting individual needs and providing specialized support tailored to the diverse circumstances of the homeless population.”

Only women with referrals to the shelter will be able to use the site, which the city said can serve 20 to 30 people at most.

Reporting contributed by Doug Nadvornick, John Ryan, James Dawson and Owen Henderson.