Freshman lawmakers reflect on eye-opening first terms in Olympia

Two new eastern Washington lawmakers from opposite sides of the political aisle paused just before the Legislature turned its attention to hammering out a budget to reflect on their first term. They told Inside Olympia host Austin Jenkins that it has been a whirlwind of learning, pressure, and unexpected appreciation for the work under the Capitol dome.

Rep. Natasha Hill, D-Spokane, and Rep. Brian Burnett, R-Wenatchee, bring vastly different life experiences to Olympia, but both describe their early days in office with humility and intensity.

“It’s not like anything that I’ve ever experienced before,” Hill said. “You’re really just getting your feet wet, learning from the folks around you, and learning as you go.”

Hill, an attorney and longtime advocate for equity in eastern Washington, said entering the Legislature during a time of fiscal crisis added weight to her role. “It’s been a very ominous experience, honestly. We know things are not good,” she said. “Coming in, it didn’t feel good at all. It felt like we’re not gonna be able to get anything new done, especially as a new member.”

Despite the challenges, Hill said she’s encouraged by the opportunity to serve and emphasized the importance of public input. “I didn’t realize how important it was — people to share their stories, to sign in pro and con on bills.”

For Burnett, a former Chelan County sheriff with 23 years in law enforcement, the shift from executive leadership to being one of 98 House members was jarring but ultimately rewarding.

“The first three, four weeks was just unbelievably [like] drinking from a firehose,” he said.

Burnett, who serves on committees including Community Safety and Appropriations, said he’s found purpose and a sense of community despite a steep learning curve. “Oh my goodness, I absolutely could say that I think I really love it. I can see that I fit in here, and I think I have something to provide, both legislatively, across both aisles.”

Burnett remains humble about what lies ahead. “I feel like I’m barely scratching the surface of what I have to learn,” he said. “You eat humble pie, and you learn from other people.”

Both lawmakers said they hope to continue building relationships and delivering results as their first term unfolds.

This article was first published by TVW, Washington’s Public Affairs Network, providing unedited coverage of the state legislature and state government, on statewide cable TV and online at tvw.org. It also produces original interview shows, including Inside Olympia (which airs Sunday mornings at 7 on KSFC FM 91.9) and The Impact. A media nonprofit, it exists to give Washingtonians access to their state government, increase civic access and engagement, and foster an informed citizenry.

