SPR's Inland Journal for April 10, 2025

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Owen Henderson
Published April 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT
New Washington State University President Elizabeth Cantwell answers a reporter's question last week at WSU Spokane.
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
New Washington State University President Elizabeth Cantwell answers a reporter's question last week at WSU Spokane.

This week we look at the challenges at Washington State University’s Spokane campus with thoughts from new President Elizabeth Cantwell and Chancellor Darryl DeWald.

"Our students are struggling in many cases because they're concerned, they're experiencing fear, because they feel like this might affect their ability to complete their education. So we're really trying to just stay level-headed, to be responsive."

This photo of former Governor Jay Inslee signing legislation authorizing a WSU College of Medicine is featured on a wall in the college's building on the WSU Spokane campus.
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
This photo of former Governor Jay Inslee signing legislation authorizing a WSU College of Medicine is featured on a wall in the college's building on the WSU Spokane campus.

WSU medical school Dean James Record celebrates 10 years of training medical students.

"We are really thrilled that we're providing opportunity where it might not otherwise be, and we're already starting to see results that make a difference in this state."

Washington Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove
Washington Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove

New Washington Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove talks about preparing for wildfires this summer.

"We're very worried this year about the current state budget situation. There's a large shortfall. The impacts of not fully funding that wildfire prevention work could increase the risk to public safety throughout the state. We're hopeful that the legislature is going to step up and meet their responsibilities and fund this. This is core basic government service."

This is the letter from the National Endowment for the Humanities to Humanities Washington, cancelling funding for ongoing projects.
This is the letter from the National Endowment for the Humanities to Humanities Washington, cancelling funding for ongoing projects.

We’ll hear how federal budget cuts could lead to fewer grants for Washington humanities organizations, including Humanities Washington, led by Julie Ziegler.

"The rural and small communities absolutely will be hit the hardest by this. And I think too, sometimes people think that they don't necessarily know what the humanities are or know that they really benefit from them."

Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson is a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the team at SPR, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues. Having grown up in the Midwest, he’s excited to get acquainted with the Inland Northwest and all that it has to offer. When he’s not in the newsroom or behind the mic, you can find Owen out on the trails hiking or in his kitchen baking bread.


