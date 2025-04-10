SPR's Inland Journal for April 10, 2025

Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio New Washington State University President Elizabeth Cantwell answers a reporter's question last week at WSU Spokane.

This week we look at the challenges at Washington State University’s Spokane campus with thoughts from new President Elizabeth Cantwell and Chancellor Darryl DeWald.

"Our students are struggling in many cases because they're concerned, they're experiencing fear, because they feel like this might affect their ability to complete their education. So we're really trying to just stay level-headed, to be responsive."

20250410_Inland Journal_WSU struggles.wav Listen • 7:36

Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio This photo of former Governor Jay Inslee signing legislation authorizing a WSU College of Medicine is featured on a wall in the college's building on the WSU Spokane campus.

WSU medical school Dean James Record celebrates 10 years of training medical students.

"We are really thrilled that we're providing opportunity where it might not otherwise be, and we're already starting to see results that make a difference in this state."

20250410_Inland Journal_WSU medical school.wav Listen • 7:52

Washington Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove

New Washington Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove talks about preparing for wildfires this summer.

"We're very worried this year about the current state budget situation. There's a large shortfall. The impacts of not fully funding that wildfire prevention work could increase the risk to public safety throughout the state. We're hopeful that the legislature is going to step up and meet their responsibilities and fund this. This is core basic government service."

20250410_Inland Journal_Upthegrove.wav Listen • 3:09

This is the letter from the National Endowment for the Humanities to Humanities Washington, cancelling funding for ongoing projects.

We’ll hear how federal budget cuts could lead to fewer grants for Washington humanities organizations, including Humanities Washington, led by Julie Ziegler.

"The rural and small communities absolutely will be hit the hardest by this. And I think too, sometimes people think that they don't necessarily know what the humanities are or know that they really benefit from them."