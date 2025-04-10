SPR's Inland Journal for April 10, 2025
This week we look at the challenges at Washington State University’s Spokane campus with thoughts from new President Elizabeth Cantwell and Chancellor Darryl DeWald.
"Our students are struggling in many cases because they're concerned, they're experiencing fear, because they feel like this might affect their ability to complete their education. So we're really trying to just stay level-headed, to be responsive."
WSU medical school Dean James Record celebrates 10 years of training medical students.
"We are really thrilled that we're providing opportunity where it might not otherwise be, and we're already starting to see results that make a difference in this state."
New Washington Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove talks about preparing for wildfires this summer.
"We're very worried this year about the current state budget situation. There's a large shortfall. The impacts of not fully funding that wildfire prevention work could increase the risk to public safety throughout the state. We're hopeful that the legislature is going to step up and meet their responsibilities and fund this. This is core basic government service."
We’ll hear how federal budget cuts could lead to fewer grants for Washington humanities organizations, including Humanities Washington, led by Julie Ziegler.
"The rural and small communities absolutely will be hit the hardest by this. And I think too, sometimes people think that they don't necessarily know what the humanities are or know that they really benefit from them."