People of the Salmon
1 of 5 — Celilo1.jpeg
2 of 5 — salmon.jpg
Nez Perce tribal crew member Redheart holding one of the trapped coho; photo by Rick Zollman
3 of 5 — big salmon.jpg
Rick Zollman, Jim Harbeck & male Coho
4 of 5 — guru.jpg
Nez Perce fish guru, Silas Whitman, speaking at Wallowa Lake Lodge
5 of 5 — jane.jpg
Co-producer and writer, Jane Fritz of Voices of the Wild Earth
People of the Salmon is an Earth Day special program from Voices of the Wild Earth
People of the Salmon follows the Nez Perce Tribe’s efforts to recover and reintroduce salmon—especially coho and sockeye salmon—to their ancestral waters in northeastern Oregon’s Wallowa region. Told through story, memory, and science, this one-hour radio documentary explores the spiritual, cultural and ecological journey of salmon and the people who have depended on them for sustenance for millennia. For more information about the documentary, visit mythweaver.org.