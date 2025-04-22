People of the Salmon follows the Nez Perce Tribe’s efforts to recover and reintroduce salmon—especially coho and sockeye salmon—to their ancestral waters in northeastern Oregon’s Wallowa region. Told through story, memory, and science, this one-hour radio documentary explores the spiritual, cultural and ecological journey of salmon and the people who have depended on them for sustenance for millennia. For more information about the documentary, visit mythweaver.org.

