© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Public Media Giving Days May 1-2. Celebrate, advocate, and donate to keep this vital public service strong. Donate today. Thank you!

Smaller wheelchair racing field this year for Bloomsday

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published May 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Parasport bikes and wheelchairs
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
Parasport bikes and wheelchairs are lined up adjacent to a summer 2024 track meet at Spokane Falls Community College.

The uncertainty around immigration in the U.S. is trickling down to Sunday’s Bloomsday race.

David Greig, Bloomsday's wheelchair race coordinator, says 17 wheelchair athletes are registered, a lower than usual number. He says some of the athletes from other nations who had planned to race have been denied visas to come to the U.S.

But he says there’s another reason why the number will be down.

“There's the program at the University of Illinois, which is a very great supporter over the years. One of the athletes is getting married, so all their teammates, speaking of community, are headed to that wedding. So we're missing out on a lot of our usual suspects that come," he said.

Greig says he has had success reaching out to wheelchair programs and athletes in other states to recruit them to come to Spokane.

Among those in the field:

In the men's open division, last year's winner, Herman Garic from Utica, New York, returns to lead the field. Two University of Arizona athletes, Wyatt Willand and Aiden Gravelle, will race Bloomsday for the second time. Three-time Bloomsday runner-up (and two-time Paralympian) Laurens Molina from Costa Rica is also registered. Three local racers: Tyler Byers and Bob Hunt from Spokane and Austin Pruitt from Post Falls, will round out the field.

On the women's side, 2023 Bloomsday runner-up (and two-time Paralympian) Hannah Babaloba leads the field. She'll be challenged by two Parasport Spokane racers, Retired Air Force Maj. Heather Sealover and Jessica Bellefeuille. 14-year-old Brooklyn Gossard, a Parasport Spokane athlete from Post Falls, will race in her third Bloomsday.

Santiago Sanz, a 14-time winner in Bloomsday's Quad Division (and seven-time Boston Marathon champion), returns.

20250505_wheelchair racers_feature.wav
Hear why many of the leading wheelchair racers balk at coming to Bloomsday.
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick