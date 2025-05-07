Today's Headlines: Trump has denied half of disaster aid requests so far; UW protestors go to court

Trump has denied half of disaster aid requests so far

President Trump has been denying requests for federal aid following major disasters, including November’s bomb cyclone storm in Washington state.

In his first hundred days, Trump has turned down half the disaster requests that have crossed his desk.

Reporting by KUOW public radio found that presidents before Trump approved the vast majority of requests for major disaster aid. Now, it’s hit or miss.

The bomb cyclone winds did more than twice the damage needed to qualify as a major federal disaster.

Governor Bob Ferguson says he plans to appeal Trump’s decision.

Democratic and Republican governors alike have been turned down.

Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have both said they want to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A Trump-appointed council is expected to recommend ways to shrink the federal role in disaster relief.

Disaster experts say if FEMA spends less, victims and local governments will have to pay more to bounce back from the nation’s increasingly frequent catastrophes.

UW protestors go to court, GOP leaders applaud

Thirty-two protesters are appearing in court after arrests Monday night at the University of Washington.

The protest focused on UW’s new engineering building, which was built with a donation from Boeing — a major supplier of missiles and munitions to Israel.

Protesters want UW to cut ties with Boeing. They allegedly blocked exits to the building and lit dumpsters on fire.

The organizers were a pro-Palestinian group that UW suspended over protests last year.

It’s not clear how many arrested are students; one is on the dean’s list and another is a King County public defender.

UW’s president Ana Mari Cauce has condemned the protesters. The crackdown comes as President Trump has promised to cut federal funding to schools he says are too lax about protests.

Some Washington Republicans are praising the response to the protest.

"UW was right to make clear it will not be intimidated by destructive and bigoted behavior," said U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner (R-Spokane) in a statement. "This is a critical moment for our institutions to stand firm. When laws are broken and hate is expressed, there must be consequences."

State Senate Minority Leader John Braun also issued statements commending university leadership and law enforcement for arresting the demonstrators.

"To deter future acts of violence and disruption, those arrested must now be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Braun said. "Prosecutions will do far more to make it clear that universities must remain bastions of free speech and peaceful protest, not venues for unlawful and destructive behavior."

As Washington cannabis grows, certificate programs spring up

Cannabis is a $1.1-billion industry in Washington.

Programs across the state are helping people get training in the industry or help those looking to break into the business.

Green Flower, a cannabis education and workforce development company, has partnered with Gonzaga to offer two certificate programs.

One is in Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine. The other is Compliance and Risk Management. Company CEO Max Simon said the Healthcare and Medicine program is among his company’s most popular.

" They take these programs mostly because their patients are asking them information, and they don’t really have good credible knowledge," he said. "And oftentimes, you know, medical schools or traditional schools, these subjects really aren’t taught at all."

Seattle Central College, Tacoma Community College, and the Washington State Department of Health all offer certificate programs. Registration for Gonzaga’s cannabis certificate program goes through May eleventh.

New behavioral health facility aims to improve access for Spanish-speakers in Spokane

A new bilingual behavioral health facility is taking appointments in Spokane.

The domestic violence and sexual assault survivor advocacy group Mujeres in Action announced the facility’s opening yesterday.

Monica Rey Serantes, the organization’s mental health counselor, said in a statement that having Spanish-speaking providers is important to make mental health care accessible to some of Spokane’s immigrant communities.

“I believe there must be a space for mental health in underrepresented communities, one that truly understands people’s culture and language. Everyone should have access to mental health care just as they have access to a doctor," Serantes said. "We can support individuals by accompanying them so they don’t feel isolated in communities they may not know or fully understand. Immigrants are especially vulnerable to violence."

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, only about 35% of Hispanic and Latino adults in the U.S. with mental illness get treatment each year. That’s more than 10% lower than the national average: 46%.

Spokane neighborhoods get historic preservation funds

Four Spokane neighborhood business districts will get money to spruce up buildings and public places.

The Washington Trust for Historic Preservation this week announced it is awarding more than $75,000 for improvements in the Garland, South Perry, North Monroe and Hillyard districts.

Josh Cleveland, a neighborhood liaison for the trust, said the 27 projects will be done this spring and summer.

"There will be some facade improvements, some paint refresh, some murals in some of the districts," he said. "There’s a beautiful collaboration happening in South Perry with Grant Elementary and South Perry together. There’s some improved light happening on buildings."

Cleveland told SPR News some of the projects will also devise parking solutions in areas where that is scarce.

He said the money for these projects is a small piece of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act money, part of $2.5 million set aside for projects in the four districts.

His organization will work with the city and the districts to identify additional work to be done between now and the end of next year.

- - -

Reporting by John Ryan, Scott Greenstone, Owen Henderson, Lauren Paterson and Doug Nadvornick

