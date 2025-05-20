Today's Headlines: WA budget deadline arrives; ID elections could have major effects for schools

Ferguson expected to act on budget package

After weeks of deliberation, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is expected to act Tuesday on the budget bills lawmakers sent to his desk at the end of the legislative session.

The three budgets — operating, capital and transportation — all rely on a combination of spending cuts and new revenue to balance out the upcoming multi-billion-dollar shortfall.

Senate Republican Leader John Braun told SPR News that Ferguson so far has kept his cards close to his chest.

"I mean, if I was guessing, I would say he’ll probably sign the budget with some vetoes to reduce spending, and he’ll probably sign the taxes with some vetoes, line item vetoes, to hopefully reduce taxes," he said. "But I have no special insight there. That’s just my guess. I think it’s unfortunate. I think these are a bad move for the state."

Plenty of outside groups have weighed in on what the governor should do.

Business leaders in the food industry, healthcare, and tech have said they want Ferguson to veto the new taxes on businesses and services.

Meanwhile, some educators say a new tax on temporary staffing could limit school districts’ abilities to provide special education services.

If the governor vetoes key parts of the budget package, that could prompt lawmakers to return to Olympia for a special session.

New WA laws allow unemployment for strikers, create grant for law enforcement hiring

Striking and locked out workers in Washington will be eligible to collect unemployment benefits, beginning the first of next year.

Gov. Bob Ferguson Monday signed a bill that allows workers who walk the picket line to file for up to six weeks of unemployment insurance.

The controversial bill, sponsored by Sen. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) passed on a mostly party line vote in both chambers after a disagreement between Democrats in the House and Senate over how long workers could collect benefits.

Many Republicans and business groups oppose the policy, saying it incentivizes strikes and calling it a misuse of the unemployment insurance system.

Supporters like April Sims, the president of the Washington State Labor Council, say it adds some needed balance to the economic system.

"Whether fighting for employer recognition of a bargaining unit, fighting for a first contract or negotiating a new one, we have all seen how some employers will weaponize workers’ financial hardship to get their way, rather than engage in good faith negotiation, which is their obligation under the law," she said.

The new law specifies that workers who picket may only be eligible for unemployment benefits if their strike is legal under state and federal law.

Ferguson also signed a law allowing the state to create a grant program that local agencies can apply to in order to pay the salaries for new law enforcement employees.

The legislature set aside $100 million in initial funding.

The original version of legislation sponsored by Rep. Jeff Holy (R-Cheney) focused mostly on hiring line-level officers.

The amended version sponsored by Rep. Debra Entenman (D-Kent) is broader.

"What we wanted it to be was true public safety throughout Washington state," she said. '"And I believe this is going to put us on a path that everyone, no matter where they live in Washington state, feels they have a full and fair consideration when they are part of our criminal, legal system."

The new law allows local governments to use funds for public defenders and other programs that support the core criminal justice system.

It also allows municipalities to ask voters for up to a tenth-of-a-cent in sales tax money to fund law enforcement needs.

Local elections in ID could have major consequences for panhandle school districts

It's election day in Idaho. Voters in almost all of the state’s counties will have a chance to weigh in on ballot measures and local elections.

Five school districts in north Idaho are hoping to pass levies.

After a bond failure in November, the Boundary County School District is asking voters to approve a $4.8-million levy, most of which would go toward paying staff.

The passage of a $4.7-million levy in the West Bonner School District will most likely determine whether Idaho Hill and Priest Lake Elementary Schools stay open. West Bonner already closed Priest River Junior High at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

The Lakeland School District in Rathdrum and Athol is running a $15-million levy. Even if that passes, the district will still have to lay off 25 staff members because of a levy failure in November.

If it fails, those staff members go, as do courses like music and PE, and security programs.

Supplemental levies only need a simple, 50% majority to pass.

You can find an in-depth breakdown with education reporter Emma Epperly of the levies and what might happen if they fail here.

While concerns remain, Spokane County voter sentiment improves

A new survey of Spokane County voters shows people are becoming more optimistic about public safety and the community response to homelessness. But there’s still a lot of concern.

The poll commissioned by Greater Spokane, Incorporated is a follow-up to a similar survey done last October.

This version shows, in general, Spokane residents feel a bit safer in their neighborhoods and when they go downtown.

But they say addressing public safety and homelessness should still be the community’s top priority.

"Voters want investment in services and treatment and programs and they want enforcement," GSI Chief Executive Alisha Benson said. "We see that as really important in a lot of different conversations because it helps us to, we’ve got to find the middle in all of that conversation versus the extremes that tend to be dominated by one or the other."

The poll surveyed 600 Spokane County residents during the last week of April.

It shows 90% of them want their local governments to focus on basic services.

It also shows that a strong majority are skeptical about local elected officials’ ability to address the most pressing challenges.

Navarrete to leave council before end of term

Spokane City Councilmember Lili Navarrete has officially announced her resignation.

In a statement yesterday evening, she said had been an honor to serve on the council and work with staff and fellow councilmembers.

Navarrete was appointed to her District 2 seat in January 2024, filling a vacancy left by Betsy Wilkerson’s ascension to council president.

She had already announced she wouldn’t run for her seat in this year’s local elections.

Now, her early departure means the council will have to appoint a temporary replacement.

Fellow District 2 Councilmember Paul Dillon told the Spokesman-Review he doesn’t think the council should choose either of the candidates, Alejandro Barrientos and Kate Tellis, who have filed to run for the seat, as that would give one an unfair advantage.

Navarrete’s last day on council will be June 30.

Block party program OK'd by Spokane City Council

Closing sections of streets for free neighborhood parties is going to get easier in Spokane.

The City Council Monday night voted to create a “play streets and block party” program.

That would allow neighborhoods to close up to one block of residential streets for a short amount of time so that people can have celebrations.

Council President Betsy Wilkerson was among the members who supported the proposal.

"There is a process in place. You’ve got to get a permit, so it’s just not willy-nilly," she said during the meeting. "You’ve still to get a permit. It still has to go to the police department. It still has to go to the fire department to get approval to make sure there is legal egress to get in and out for people for their safety."

People can secure free permits for special events that close streets if their gatherings are free and open to the public.

The events must not close arterial streets or include intersections, nor can they require traffic control.

- - -

Reporting by Doug Nadvornick and Owen Henderson.