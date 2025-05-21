Today's Headlines: Ferguson largely OKs budget; north ID levies pass, averting worst consequences

WA budgets signed by Ferguson over Republican objections

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson has signed the state’s new operating, capital and transportation budgets for the next two years.

The operating budget funds the state’s day-to-day work for the next biennium.

During the signing ceremony, Ferguson said it preserves current funding for social services that provide help to the people who most need it, while reducing other spending by several billion dollars.

It includes about $9.5 billion in new taxes and increases to existing taxes, some of which are geared toward wealthy individuals.

"I felt my job was to make sure that we took a thoughtful, balanced approach," Ferguson said. "At the same time, set us up for the future in way that is more sustainable."

Republicans like Senate Minority Leader John Braun said they’re disappointed.

"The reality is we didn’t need and shouldn’t have passed new taxes in the 2025 session," Braun told SPR News. "This is going to put a real damper on our economy, regardless of what type of taxes they are."

The governor made very limited use of his veto power, ultimately striking a piece of a tax bill related to community banks and cutting $25 million from the operating budget.

While signing the numerous budget bills yesterday afternoon, Ferguson highlighted some items included in Washington’s transportation budget.

It includes about a billion dollars to replace culverts to improve fish passage around the state. It includes $1.3 billion for new ferries.

Money will also be spent to help the Washington State Patrol recruit new officers and to finish Spokane’s North-South Freeway.

To pay for some of the expenses, the transportation budget includes a six-cent-per-gallon gas tax with automatic increases tied to the rate of inflation.

Ferguson emphasized throughout his approach to reviewing the budget was one of balance, balancing spending cuts with new taxes.

He also responded to claims by some Republicans that the budget was written for an exaggerated deficit as a way to increase taxes unnecessarily.

"We are adopting a budget that’s based on actual revenue forecasts, not some inflated number that is not realistic. A family cannot assume a revenue or a salary from a family member that isn’t real," he said. "So I think we’re on the right track on that, while also preserving our rainy day reserve fund. I understand very clearly that this will be a challenging budget for Washingtonians."

Lawmakers estimated the state was facing as much as a $16-billion deficit, prompting a mix of spending cuts and revenue increases in the budget package sent to Ferguson’s desk.

The governor says it includes nearly 800 million dollars for projects dedicated to building more housing and addressing the state’s problem with homelessness.

It includes nearly a half billion for new state facilities devoted to behavioral health projects.

And, Ferguson noted, millions will be spent to upgrade state parks and recreation facilities, including play fields for young athletes.

"These projects don’t just help kids. They help our economy as well," he said. "My wife and I spend much of our time traveling throughout the Northwest going to softball tournaments. I know we’re staying in hotels. We’re buying our food. We’re investing in the economy. These things help kids and they help our whole economy.”

North ID schools see levies pass

Property tax levies for five north Idaho school districts appear to be on their way to victory after a history of failed ballots measures in several districts.

According to unofficial results, the levies in the Post Falls, Lakeland and Boundary County districts all got more than 60% approval.

The Plummer/Worley ballot measure has nearly 59% of the vote.

And nearly 55% of voters in the West Bonner School District voted yes.

That district was forced to close one of its junior high schools at the end of last school year, and a failure in this election would have meant the closure of two elementary schools.

In Lakeland, a failure on this two-year, $15-million levy would have resulted in cuts to security programs and courses like music and PE, as well as 25 staff members losing their jobs.

However, after reducing their levy ask by two million dollars after a failure in November, the district will likely still have to lay off those employees.

Results will be certified May 30.

Students' rights bill signed

In addition to budget bills, Governor Bob Ferguson Tuesday signed some of the most divisive measures to make their way through the legislature this session.

One new law modifies the so-called “Parental Rights Bill,” which Republicans say overturns an initiative with broad voter support.

Rep. Monica Stonier (D-Vancouver) said her bill preserves the rights of parents to know what’s happening in their kids’ schools while acknowledging the rights of students.

"The young people in our schools deserve a place where they can be seen and acknowledged in their full selves and experience a full curriculum, one that is diverse, that reflects the true history and the experiences of people who live in this state," she said during the signing.

The measure prohibits discrimination in schools based on things like gender identity and housing status, as well as guaranteeing public school students nine specific rights.

It also allows the state superintendent’s office to investigate claims of schools that disobey the law.

Under the law, the office also has the last-resort power to withhold up to 20% of a district’s state funds and redirect that money toward resolving the issues.

Idaho legislature digs into state housing crisis

Idaho lawmakers are taking the rest of the year to study the state’s housing affordability crisis – and what can be done to stem its effects on residents.

The Land Use and Housing Study Committee kicked off its first meeting last week with the most recent data from Idaho Realtors.

On average, the number of homes for sale in Idaho is half of what could be considered a balanced market, according to the industry group.

Max Pond, Idaho Realtors’ lobbyist, said that housing inventory leads to higher costs. Pond said even the cheapest starter homes are unattainable for the average Idahoan.

“It would cost that potential homeowner over $426,000, a monthly payment of over $2,500 and an income of over $100,000,” he said.

Last month, the real estate broker Redfin reported the median home price in Idaho was just shy of $475,000, or about $40,000 higher than the national average.

Sandpoint Mayor Jeremy Grimm, who sits on the committee, said cities could help developers by identifying land with enough sewer and water capacity and making that information readily available.

He said another problem facing local governments is anti-growth advocates can currently stall projects with impunity.

“Maybe there’s a way to ensure that anyone making an appeal or reconsideration has to bear some of the costs, either through a bond or potentially being liable for damages,” Grimm said.

Other early ideas floated include standardizing requirements for accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, and increasing infrastructure grants available to cities and counties.

The committee will work through the rest of the year and recommend potential legislation by the time lawmakers return to Boise next January.

New interlocal agreement will coordinate homelessness response in Spokane County

Spokane County and the cities of Spokane and Spokane Valley have all signed onto an agreement to coordinate housing projects and homelessness services.

They announced the collaboration in a statement Tuesday, saying the agreement will allow them to make sure they work more efficiently and comprehensively on the issue of homelessness.

Under the agreement, the jurisdictions will share data collected, coordinate distribution of homelessness grant funds and jointly execute the annual Point-In-Time Count.

- - -

Reporting by Doug Nadvornick, Owen Henderson and James Dawson.