Today's Headlines: SPD admits further dispersal tactics; WA extra vulnerable to health sector cuts

SPD admits harsher dispersal tactics during anti-ICE protests than originally known

Spokane Police now say some officers DID use harsher tactics than originally admitted to disperse protestors during last week’s anti-immigration enforcement demonstrations.

In a statement late Friday, Spokane Police Chief Kevin Hall maintained the department did not use rubber bullets but said some officers used foam projectiles and “bean bags” — which are small fabric pouches filled with lead shot meant to immobilize targets.

Hall said he did not have this information on Wednesday night when asked about SPD’s tactics during a press conference.

Based on the information SPD currently has, he said those methods were deployed in response to “assaultive behavior” and that they appear to align with use-of-force guidelines.

"I want to acknowledge that I did not have this information available during Wednesday night's press conference," Hall said in the statement. "I shared what I knew at the time, and I regret not being able to give a more complete picture in that moment. I'm committed to correcting that now."

The Department says it is still reviewing the full context of the actions taken during the protests. Both Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown and Chief Hall have asked the Office of the Police Ombuds to independently review SPD’s actions.

WA particularly vulnerable to Trump's health sector cuts, stakeholders say

The Trump administration has proposed a 40% decrease to the budget for the National Institutes of Health, which could disproportionately affect Washington state.

Life science experts from medical schools, biotech companies, and healthcare providers met at Washington State University’s Academic Center late last week. For two hours, they discussed how fewer grant opportunities could inhibit innovation and slow the pipeline for much-needed doctors and nurses, not to mention the economic effects.

Washington usually receives about $1.4 billion in NIH funding. In return, the life science sector is currently responsible for about 13% of the state’s GDP. That’s $23 billion dollars.

Washington State University and University of Washington are some of the largest awardees of federal grants in the nation. They don’t have as large of endowments as schools like Harvard University, so they don’t have as much of a safety net.

For Washington, fewer grants means fewer projects, fewer students, and fewer people providing care across the state.

About 2,000 people at Washington State University are directly supported by federal grants. All of their jobs are now at risk.

The University of Washington’s medical school is already facing delayed or discontinued grants. It has laid off 30 people, and anticipates laying off at least another 50 to 60 employees.

Plus, UW officials expect to cut 30 students from its Doctor of Nursing Practitioner program and already has about 25 fewer PhD students this year.

It’s also no longer able to fund its chronic pain management program that serves at risk patients in rural Washington.

Federal spending bill could make health coverage less accessible if passed in current state

If Congress approves President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” as written, it may drive hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians out of the Medicaid program.

Washington Health Benefit Exchange Chief Executive Ingrid Ulrey said the program’s open enrollment period will be shorter.

And she says enrollment may be more difficult overall, especially for people who see a major life change like divorce or a difference in income.

"They'll have a shorter time period in the year in which they can come in and try to buy coverage," Ulrey said. "They'll have more paperwork and verifications and laborious process that is being proposed, and the prices will be higher."

One other development could make it more expensive to buy coverage, she said.

A tax credit that lowers the price of policies bought through the exchange is scheduled to expire at the end of this year, and Congress hasn’t acted to extend it. Ulrey said that could put health insurance out of reach for people at the lower end of the economic scale.

SPS, community groups continue to announce collaborations as district looks to pass bond issue

As Spokane Public Schools officials make the case to the community to support the district’s bond issue, they’re pointing to the fact that many of the items on the list are paired with other community projects.

It’s a way to extend the benefits of taxpayer money, said SPS.

For example, the school district plans to co-locate a new Madison Elementary School next to Franklin Park with a new field house operated by the city.

A new Adams Elementary School will include a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Spokane County.

Chief Executive Wendy Drum said her club would provide a variety of after-school services to children in that South Hill neighborhood.

"They have their homework done. They've been fed. They've been, hopefully, run to get some of their energy out," she said. "So when they go home with their parents, they just get to spend time with their families, and there's not those long list of chores that parents have after their work day. They just get to spend quality time with their families.”

Adams Principal Beth Nye said including the Boys and Girls Club would turn the new school into a community asset available for use seven days a week.

The school district’s $200-million bond issue will appear on the November ballot, as will the city of Spokane’s $240-million parks property tax levy.

Trump administration cancels Idaho digital skills grants

The Trump administration has cancelled $2.7 billion in grants to help Americans level up their digital skills across the country – including in Idaho.

Idaho’s share of the grants, which were included in the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, totaled $6.3 million.

That money would’ve gone toward training programs, buying more devices for public libraries and refurbishing computers for certain demographics. Those include seniors, veterans, minority groups and those living in rural areas.

On May 8, President Donald Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the program was unconstitutional.

"No more woke handouts based on race! The Digital Equity Program is a RACIST and ILLEGAL $2.5 BILLION DOLLAR giveaway," Trump posted.

“This isn’t a huge amount of money when you look at the federal budget, but the amount of good that it could’ve done in Idaho, that’s what’s disheartening,” said Dave Mecham, board president of the Idaho Commission for Libraries during a meeting Thursday.

Board members asked commission staff whether any state or other grant recipient is considering legal again against the administration, but nothing has been solidified.

State officials had already selected nearly 30 subgrantees that would’ve covered almost every county in the state, reaching more than 200,000 people, according to the commission.

The commission will continue to offer its digital skills course online , which is not funded through the cancelled federal grant.

The program includes tips on how to get started operating a computer, ways to protect yourself against cybersecurity threats and how to use technology to stay in touch with friends and family.

11 arrested during "No Kings" protest

Thousands gathered on Saturday for Spokane Pride — and then took to the park and streets during the “No Kings” protest.

Spokane Police estimate over 10,000 people took part. Eleven people were arrested during the protests.

Demonstrations were largely peaceful, though later in the evening, a smaller group of protestors were dispersed by police, who say they used smoke and pepper balls to “gain compliance.”

The protests followed Wednesday night’s anti-immigration enforcement demonstrations, which resulted in more than 30 arrests.

- - -

Reporting by Owen Henderson, Eliza Billingham, Doug Nadvornick and James Dawson.