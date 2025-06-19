Inland Journal: Lili Navarrete, Luvimae Omana and Jeanette Hauck

This week we hear from three prominent community leaders who are leaving their current positions.

We start with Spokane City Councilwoman Lili Navarrete, whom we learned this week is going to work for the city in a different capacity. She’ll join the Community Health and Human Services Department to focus on housing and equity issues. She talks with Owen Henderson.

Eliza Billingham meets with another city of Spokane employee, Luvimae Omana, the deputy police ombudsman, about her office’s work.

And I’ll talk with Jeanette Hauck, the chief executive of Spokane’s YWCA, who is retiring. We talk about the organization’s mission, particularly its emphasis on combatting domestic violence and racism.

