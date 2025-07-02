Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty to murders of four University of Idaho students

Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, agreeing to spend the rest of his life in prison in order to avoid a trial that could have landed him on death row.

Kohberger, 30, was set to go on trial beginning Aug. 18. But he accepted a plea deal offered by prosecutors, agreeing to four consecutive life terms for the murders and 10 years for a burglary charge, and waiving his right to appeal.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Madison Mogen, 21, were at an off-campus home when, sometime after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, Kohberger broke in and stabbed them to death. The four were mourned by the university and surrounding community, their lives remembered with a healing garden and memorial on campus, and through vigils and scholarship funds .

Goncalves’ father, Steve, told ABC News on Monday that the family “had no idea” the plea deal was going to happen, and said it is not what the family wanted.

"It's sad, it's disgusting, and I can't pretend like I feel like this is justice," he said.

But other family members of the students, including Madison’s father Ben Mogen and Chapin’s family, said Tuesday they support the plea deal.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This story was published in collaboration with Northwest Public Broadcasting.

