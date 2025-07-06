Early opening of Stevens County housing project helps curb homelessness

A much-needed housing project in Colville finished three months ahead of schedule – allowing dozens of people on the verge of homelessness to move in sooner than expected.

Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington, a nonprofit that helps communities with housing and other resources, completed its 72-unit housing development, called the Dominican Sisters Haven, ahead of schedule.

Due to the early finish, the organization was able to house more than 20 people who were about to lose temporary shelter after their hotel vouchers expired, said Alex Reynolds, vice president of housing outcomes for Catholic Charities.

“There were 23 people, 11 of whom are children, who were actually going to be homeless,” Reynolds said.

The project began in 2021 as a partnership between Catholic Charities, the Spokane Housing Authorityand Rural Resources Community Action.

Reynolds said half of the units are specifically designated for people experiencing homelessness.

But the groundwork for the project began even earlier.

Catholic Charities commissioned a market study in 2020 to assess demand for affordable housing in Colville. The study reported vacancy levels at or below 1% and that 1,841 households were eligible for subsidized affordable housing, 76 households were experiencing homelessness and 12 were chronically homeless.

Kelly Keenan, director of housing assistance programs at the Spokane Housing Authority, said the development highlights the urgent housing needs faced by rural communities like Colville.

“It’s critical that that kind of housing is available in a place like Colville and Stevens County,” Keenan said.

Barry Bacon, co-founder of Hope Street Restoration – a for-profit company in Colville focused on helping homeless individuals rebuild their lives – said he’s seen more people leaving the community because oflocal enforcement of camping ordinances.

This follows Mayor Jack Smith’s announcement during a Colville City Council meeting in October that the city plans to revise its camping rules to reflect policies in place before the Martin v. Boise and Seattle v. Long rulings, which limit public camping bans.

The announcement came just months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that laws banning homeless individuals from camping on public property do not violate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

“They’re having to go somewhere else, because they’re getting cited for homelessness, they’re being given tickets, and then they have to go to court. And when they can’t appear because they don’t have transportation, then they’re being given warrants,” Bacon said.

“That’s why the Catholic Charities project is so important to people. The solution for homelessness is housing. Ultimately, we have to build housing.” Reynolds said a grand opening for the Dominican Sisters Haven is planned for September. He added that Catholic Charities will continue working with Rural Resources and the Spokane Housing Authority to support people at risk of homelessness.

“It’s about more than just the housing; it’s about really helping set families up with the connections to the services they need to achieve the goals they have for their lives,” Keenan said.

