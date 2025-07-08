Today's Headlines: Some fees could be waived to speed construction; SPD to put out incident videos

Spokane mayor proposes development changes to encourage housing construction

Spokane’s current code doesn’t allow developers to build enough affordable housing units, according to state analysis.

To change that, Mayor Lisa Brown introduced code changes yesterday which she hopes will encourage Spokane to build 22,000 more housing units in the next two decades.

The biggest change is thanks to a new state senate bill, which allows cities to waive general facility charges, or GFCs, for affordable housing projects.

Those are the fees developers pay to hook up to city water and sewer lines. They can cost anywhere from 5 to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The mayor also suggests that developers should be able to defer up to $150,000 in certain fees until housing units are move-in ready.

Michelle Girardot at Habitat for Humanity said these changes would be transformational.

“Cash flow is a tough thing to make all these things pencil out. And by having those deferred permits, that saves us in huge ways," she said. "[The] mayor said 22,000 homes. We've got to pull out every stop we can to make sure that we can fulfill that promise."

The two other proposals would rename the housing fund, plus update municipal code to align with Spokane’s Comprehensive Plan, which will be finalized by the end of 2026.

Spokane Police adopts new policy to release officer videos to public

The Spokane Police Department says it will now release narrated videos of critical incidents as soon as legally possible.

The department says it is trying to build trust, transparency, and timely communication.

The Spokane Police Department just released its first critical incident video. It’s about an officer-involved shooting that happened on January 24 this year.

The video starts with the initial 911 call.

“Caller, what are you reporting?"

"Please hurry. My ex-husband, we have a no contact order and he’s in my house and he’s in my 16-year-old daughters face and he says he’s not leaving, none of us are leaving.”

The video also includes some body cam footage from the officers who responded. At each stage of the video, police narration gives context for what the viewer is seeing.

"The camera angle is 146 degrees diagonal of view and may not capture everything the officer sees…" (knocks) "Spokane Police! All right, we’re going in. Spokane Police! Where are you guys at?"

These are the types of videos that the police department has decided to put out every time there is a critical incident in the community.

They have to follow legal guidance set by the Spokane Incident Investigative Response, but Police Chief Kevin Hall says he wants to share important information with the public as soon as possible.

The videos are edited by the police department. Unedited materials will still only be available through a public records request.

Washington state board funds Spokane recreation projects

The Washington state committee that hands out grants for parks has awarded more than $13 million for a dozen Spokane projects.

The largest Spokane grant from the Recreation and Conservation Funding Board, $5.2 million, will allow the state parks department to buy 750 acres of land in the Glen Tana area on the city’s western edge. The parcel will add to Riverside State Park and the Little Spokane River Natural Area. The goal is to expand a corridor to help wildlife safely travel. A separate Riverside State Park project will pay to build two new cabins at the Bowl and Pitcher.

A $2.2 million grant will allow the state to rebuild a three-mile segment of the Centennial Trail through the Spokane River gorge west of the city. The board set aside $1.3 million to pay for the purchase of 120 acres to Mount Spokane State Park. The city of Spokane will accept a million dollars to build another half mile of the Fish Lake Trail.

Other projects include a new playground and restroom for Coeur d’Alene Park, a new playground and spray park for Balfour Park in Spokane Valley, and a new synthetic turf multi-use field at Liberty Lake.

Overall, the board voted to spend $148 million on 242 projects in 35 of Washington’s 39 counties. Read the list of projects here.

Reporting contributed by Eliza Billingham and Doug Nadvornick.

