Advancing Accountability: Lissa Mascio is Spokane's next Deputy Police Ombuds

There’s a new oversight official in town.

Lissa Mascio is the city's new deputy police ombuds, a critical part of the law enforcement oversight office.

Most recently, Mascio worked for the New Hampshire Office for Child Welfare.

She’s been a prosecutor of child abuse and an advocate for domestic violence victims. She also reviewed uses of force within the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.

Her predecessor, Luvimae Omana, held the position for about a decade.

But when Omana knew she was going to leave the position by the end of June, she wanted to help choose her replacement.

“I think this job is interesting because there is that like somewhat academic part of it, but then it's also a place for the community to come to with their concerns about policing," Omana said. "If they don't feel comfortable going to the police, they should feel comfortable going to us. So there has to be this balance of more analytical type of work, but also like be a safe landing space for the community.”

Police Ombuds Bart Logue says Mascio's experience made her a unanimous choice for the position.

"Her tenure as a deputy in a state level ombuds office will help ensure a seamless transition," Logue said. "Lissa brings tremendous analytic, investigative, and research skills which will enhance the oversight processes in Spokane. I am excited to have her on the team.”

Spokane Police Chief Kevin Hall said he's also looking forward to working with Mascio.

"Her deep commitment to public service and experience advocating for vulnerable communities will be a tremendous asset to our city," Hall said. "I’m confident she’ll help continue to strengthen trust and accountability between the Spokane Police Department and the community we serve."

