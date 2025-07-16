Today's Headlines: 7 released, 2 still detained on federal charges after June immigration protests

7 released, 2 still detained on federal charges after June immigration protests

Seven of nine people arrested Tuesday regarding a Spokane immigration protest in June were released from federal holding.

Two remain in detention.

Ben Stuckart, Justice Forral, Erin Lang, Collin Muncey, Thalia Ramirez, Bajun Mavalwalla II and Jac Archer were all released soon after their afternoon arraignment.

They were arrested earlier Tuesday morning and charged with conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer during a protest on June 11.

Bobbi Silva and Mikki Hatfield are now in the Spokane County Jail. In addition to the conspiracy charge, Silva and Hatfield were both charged with an assault on a federal officer. Their detention hearing has been set for 10 a.m. Friday.

Tuesday's hearings were largely procedural, though when Silva and Hatfield were told they would stay in detention, there was some confusion over whether Silva's young child had been taken into custody by child protective services or if an 18-year-old was taking care of the child with scheduled CPS check-ins.

The defendants who were released were allowed to leave the federal courthouse under certain conditions.

They were ordered to turn in their passports, not to go within 200 feet of Spokane’s Homeland Security building, and not to contact other defendants in the trial.

The maximum sentence for these conspiracy charges is 6 years in prison or a quarter of a million dollar fine.

If Silva and Hatfield are found guilty of both charges, the maximum sentence could be 20 years in prison.

Washington U.S. Senator Patty Murray said the Trump administration is “abusing the force of law” by arresting the protestors.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Murray said the arrests were an attempt to “intimidate Americans exercising their First Amendment rights.”

"We respect and honor everyone’s right to peacefully protest. However, the few who choose to cross the line from protest to violence and destruction will be held accountable," Acting U.S. District Attorney for Eastern Washington Stephanie Van Marter said in her own statement.

Bajun Mavalwalla, the father Bajun Mavalwalla II, called the accusation that his son was involved in violence against federal officers a “bald faced lie.”

Wildfires continue to burn in Lincoln, Okanogan, Stevens Counties

Between Northport and Kettle Falls, the Hope Fire continues to burn more than a week after it started.

Officials report the 7,236-acre fire is about 16% contained. Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation orders remain in place around the fire.

Stevens County Emergency Management has asked anyone affected by the fire—even those who believe they don’t need assistance—to fill out a survey on community needs.

The Greenacres Fire near Omak remains uncontained but is slowing, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

The fire has now burned 923 acres. Still, officials report that fire behavior is “minimal” and that the wildfire is now “smoldering” in grass and scattered shrubs.

Yesterday, officials changed evacuation orders to Level 1, down from previous Level 2 and 3 evacuations.

So far, the fire has destroyed more than three homes and numerous outbuildings. The cause is still under investigation.

Lincoln County fire officials say the Western Pines Fire outside Davenport will likely be contained by Saturday.

The wildfire has burned 5,781 acres but is currently 40% contained.

Level 3 evacuation orders are now only in effect for the fire footprint.

Alcohol sensors demonstrated in Spokane yesterday, could come to US cars in a matter of years

Within a few years, new cars made in the U-S may include sensors that can detect whether the person behind the wheel is too drunk to drive.

The Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety is developing technology that would stop a vehicle from operating if the driver’s blood alcohol level exceeds legal limits.

The coalition’s Kristin Kingsley said one Washington state agency has installed the sensors in three of its vehicles to test how they respond to everyday use.

"What the state Department of Transportation vehicles are using is a prototype device of the sensor technology and they are gathering data to help us make the technology better and evolve it so that it’s a passive technology that could be ready for all passenger vehicles," she told SPR News.

Kingsley said a sensor that examines the breath expelled by the driver could be ready as an optional feature in new cars by 2029.

Officials from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission demonstrated the technology Tuesday at the Spokane Convention Center.

It’s a part of the state’s new campaign to reduce the number of people who drive impaired.

North-central Washington towns get grants for parks, trails

The town of Twisp is getting a grant worth more than half a million dollars for a new park.

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Fund has awarded the grant to convert "Mill Hill" which is a Twisp landmark.

Susan Zemek, who represents the fund, said a new park meets the fund’s goal of improving health

"We all love to spend time outside, and we know that when we do, it gives us some great benefits, not only physical but also mental," she told SPR News. "And it’s especially important for kids because it can help everything from their academic performance to their social and emotional growth."

Another grant, this one for 1 million dollars, will be used to improve nearly 500 acres of animal habitat near Blue Lake, southwest of Oroville.

Zemek said the grants are two of more than 240 different grants being given out to improve parks and trails statewide, "mostly to help build parks and recreation facilities like trails, boat launches and then also to do some maintenance and repair and lastly to help preserve some of the great spaces that are used by us and our wildlife.”

This grant will be used to improve shrub-steppe and riverbank habitats for mule deer and the federally-listed gray wolf in northern Okanogan County.

- - -

Reporting by Eliza Billingham, Owen Henderson, Doug Nadvornick and Tom Lee.