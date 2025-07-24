Barrientos, Telis compete for District 2 council seat; Spokane tribal language lessons exported to Australia

As Washington’s August 5 primary approaches, SPR News is finishing up its series, introducing listeners to the candidates running for Spokane City Council. During the last two weeks, we’ve heard from the candidates in both District 1 and District 3.

Today, it’s Alejandro Barrientos and Kate Telis. Both are vying for the seat in District 2, left vacant by the departure of Councilmember Lili Navarrete. Barrientos owns a construction materials business and works as purchasing director for the Stone Group of Companies. Telis is a lawyer who has worked on political campaigns for progressive candidates such as Maggie Yates, Paul Dillon and Molly Marshall.

Spokane’s Salish School has become known around the country—and the world—for its effective way of teaching endangered languages. SPR’s Owen Henderson talks school principal Christopher Parkin about Parkin’s recent trip to Australia to teach nearly 50 Indigenous Australian and Torres Strait Islander groups about the Salish School’s methods.

