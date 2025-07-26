Kate Telis hopes to add another progressive voice to Spokane City Council

Kate Telis has a variety of life roles. She's a lawyer by vocation who operated her own law firm. She's an activist who led the Spokane chapter of Moms Demand Action, a grassroots group that works to reduce gun violence. She's the wife of an orthopedic surgeon and mother to two children. She tutors students at her kids' school.

Now she wants to be a Spokane city councilmember. She's running against Alejandro Barrientos for an open seat in District 2, which mostly covers the South Hill, East Central and West Plains. Because there are only two candidates in the race, their names will not appear on the August primary election ballot, but they will square off in November.