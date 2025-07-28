Today's Headlines: Solar groups scramble before tax credits end; NE WA libraries to get naloxone

Solar companies scramble to meet demand in WA before tax credits end

Federal tax credits for residential clean energy installations are expiring at the end of this year.

That’s a result of President Trump’s big tax and spending bill, and it has many solar companies in Washington scrambling to keep up—for now.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the solar tax credit has helped the industry expand by more than 200% over the past two decades in the U.S.

The Biden administration had extended it till 2034. Jon Lange, president of the Washington chapter of SEIA, said local solar companies are already feeling the sting of uncertainty as the program ends.

"Having a long runway for that 30% federal tax credit really solidified and stabilized our industry," Lange told KNKX public radio. "It was easy for us to plan our businesses knowing that that was going to be there."

He said most of the local solar companies he represents are already booked out till the end of the year, then the future is less clear.

But Lange said there's still a compelling case to make for solar, even without the tax credits—especially with improved battery technology that can provide homeowners with reliable energy even during power outages. The Trump administration says solar power is unreliable; they are prioritizing fossil fuels.

Meanwhile, Lange said his organization has been working with utilities to pass a law that would enable more homes with solar power and battery storage to get paid to feed energy back into the grid during outages. For now, solar energy systems will just cost more—starting next year.

Libraries in northeastern WA to get naloxone kiosks

You might go to a library to check out a favorite book or DVD. But now, some libraries across Stevens, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties will have free naloxone available, too.

Naloxone is a lifesaving opioid overdose reversal drug. The Northeast Tri Counties Health District received 16 naloxone kiosks from the Washington Department of Health.

"We have found homes for 14, we have 2 left. Not all are delivered, but thanks to our library partners, they will be across all three counties to make naloxone more accessible for our community," said Molly Corvino, the community health director for the health district.

The health district currently plans for kiosks at the Cusick, Ione and Metaline Falls libraries in Pend Oreille County.

In Ferry County, the Republic and Curlew libraries will get kiosks.

And the Northport, Loon Lake, Nine Mile, Chewelah, Hunters locations in Stevens County will have sites as well.

Trump administration un-freezes education funding for states

The Trump administration announced late last week it will release billions of dollars of education funding to states that it froze July 1st.

Washington state stood to lose $137 million for schools, while Idaho would have lost $33 million.

The grants involved are meant for teacher training and for disadvantaged students, including those from immigrant and migrant farmworker families.

Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said the funding thaw is a relief.

“I've talked to a lot of my colleagues, and this particular thing wasn't partisan at all," he said. "So it's good news."

But Reykdal said the funding is threatened long-term because it may be cut from next year’s federal budget.

The Trump administration had said it needed to review how states were spending the grants, including on students without legal immigration status.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle protested the freeze as putting a strain on schools and forcing layoffs.

In a letter to states Friday, the Department of Education said it had concluded its review and that the funds will be released this week.

Nationwide Hepatitis C awareness tour stops in Spokane

Spokane’s Riverfront Park Pavilion is often the site of entertainment events, but today, July 28, it will host an event focused on Hepatitis C.

It’s a chronic, long-term illness that can cause serious problems, like liver cirrhosis and cancer.

Bridget Eller from the Providence Sacred Heart pharmacotherapy clinic says local providers will host a health fair, joined by a non-profit that travels the country to provide counseling about Hepatitis C and how it’s treated—the ElimiNATION Awareness Tour.

The virus that causes Hep C usually travels from person-to-person through infected blood.

"So we typically can see it spread through sharing of needles that are used for IV drug use," Eller told SPR News. "Also, unregulated tattoos or body piercings can spread hepatitis C virus, as well as sharing personal items with someone who has the virus."

Today’s event will offer free testing for anyone. Eller said it's a simple blood test with a quick result. If someone does have the illness, she said it can be successfully treated in 8 to 24 weeks.

The health fair will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reporting by Bellamy Pailthorp, Eliza Billingham, Ann Dornfeld and Doug Nadvornick.