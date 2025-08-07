© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR Reimagined

SPR makes programming changes. A Methow Valley resident writes about the valley's history.

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Owen Henderson
Published August 7, 2025 at 12:30 PM PDT

This week, Spokane Public Radio made some changes in the formats for its three program streams. For 45 years, KPBX has mixed national and local news with several genres of music. During its time on the air, KSFC has been a news and public affairs station. KPBZ has presented an eclectic mix of spoken word programs. All three have experienced some degree of change. We’ll talk about those — and listener reactions to them — with General Manager John Decker and Program Director Henry McNulty.

"It's mostly about opportunity and about saving the station. And it seems like a really dramatic way to focus it, is that we are saving the station. But this station has had a rough patch over the past few years, and doing the same thing over and over again is not a recipe for success. And that became very, very clear in the first few weeks, first few months of my tenure here at Spokane Public Radio. So there's that, there's the financial reality of who we are and what we're doing and how we're trying to survive in this world. On the other hand, there's this opportunity that we have with the frequencies that the station owns."

Also, we’ll learn more about a new written history of Washington’s Methow Valley. Owen Henderson talks with anthropologist and Methow Valley resident Julie Tate-Libby about her new series of essays.

"I think some of the changes that I see occurring, you know, are—I wouldn't say they're necessarily sad to me, but they're different. And I feel like the ethos is changing a little bit. And so I feel like I wanted to bring something that reflected on those changes and that it's a bit of nostalgic, you know—it's a little bit lamenting the changes, but I mean it in the best way possible."
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
