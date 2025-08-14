Cooler weather helps crews fighting fires in eastern WA and north Idaho

Crews continue to work four major fires in eastern Washington and north Idaho.

In Whitman County, the Central Ferry fire is burning wheat stubble fields and brush in the hills near the town of Dusty. Fire spokesman Guy Gifford says the flames are less active than when the fire started yesterday and spread in windy conditions.

“It’s mostly smoldering, little small areas burning. One of the things that crews are trying to do is what we call the flanks or the sides of the fire is get some hand line down. It’s really steep so we can’t use equipment," he said.

That fire has consumed nearly 6,600 acres but hasn’t grown much since yesterday. He says a helicopter is dropping water on the flames when needed.

Level 2 — or be ready — evacuations are in place for people who live along State Route 127, which is closed to public travel.

The Crescent Road fire burning along the Spokane-Lincoln County line, south of the Spokane River and north of Reardan, has charred nearly 800 acres. Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in place.

In north Idaho, the Sunset Fire has expanded to cover about 1,400 acres northeast of Athol, near the southwestern shore of Lake Pend Oreille. Three levels of evacuations are in effect for people who live in the area. A shelter for people and their small pets has been opened at Sagle Elementary School. Firefighting conditions are a little better today with cooler temperatures and winds that are more calm. The state Transportation Department has temporarily reduced the speed limit on Highway 95 in the immediate area to 55 miles an hour.

Crews manning the Lightning Creek fire north of Hope, Idaho, are in a better position. Officials say there wasn’t much new activity yesterday, despite the heat and increased winds. They says what’s left of the flames are burning old dead trees in an area that also burned in 2018. They’ve flown a drone that can detect heat to help them find areas that are still smoldering. The fire has not grown in acreage in several days.

