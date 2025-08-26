Today's Headlines: ID task force looks to cut state worker costs; Travis Decker search continues

Search for evidence in Chelan County murder case intensifies

Investigators from several law enforcement agencies are back today searching a campground near Leavenworth for evidence related to the murder of three young girls.

Peter Orth from the FBI office in Seattle says nearly 100 people are rechecking the area around the campground where the bodies of Travis Decker’s daughters were found in June.

“By thoroughly searching and documenting the area, we can help prevent the need to review the area in the future by collecting all possible evidence," he said.

During a press conference yesterday, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison thanked local people for their patience, both today and with the investigation in general.

“As we saw with our partners in Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, after three years they were able to track down their homicide suspect, unfortunately deceased in a homeless camp in Spokane. We recognize that those are the kind of outcomes that do come over time. So it's going to take patience, understanding from our community," he said.

The Rock Island campground and nearby areas are closed where the investigators are working.

Idaho DOGE task force eyes vacant employee data

Idaho lawmakers are scrutinizing vacant state employee positions as the latest DOGE task force meeting tries to find ways to cut next year’s budget.

About 40% of state agencies kept staffing vacancies at a good level between 2019 and 2024. That’s according to new data released Monday by Keith Bybee, the budget director for the Legislative Services Office.

“An agency that has, you know, 200 established positions, 95% of those positions being filled is probably a pretty good gauge,” Bybee told task force members.

But he said the data can get skewed by an office’s size and mission.

“Size of the agency, complexity of the agency is going to make a difference under that case,” he said.

The vast majority of agencies listed in the data averaged less than 10% vacancies during that five-year stretch

Offices and agencies also largely spent their budgeted payroll amount on personnel during that time period. Some lawmakers have worried agencies have kept positions vacant to spend that allocated money on other projects.

House Assistant Republican Leader Josh Tanner (R-Eagle) said he next wants to look into calling remote workers back into state office buildings.

“Some of them are empty, some of them are only partially filled and yet we’re still paying a massive amount of money for gas, heat and so we just want to make sure we’re utilizing the space and making sure we’re not wasting taxpayer money,” Tanner said.

The task force will submit its recommendations to the legislature when it returns to Boise in January.

Presumed measles case found in Spokane County

A Spokane County resident is now presumed to be positive for measles, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

The individual had been identified as being at high risk for measles exposure and is now experiencing symptoms, but officials said in a statement they expect to receive confirmation Wednesday, Aug. 27.

SRHD officials urged residents to check their and their children’s immunization records to confirm they are up to date on the measles, mumps, rubella—or MMR—vaccine.

This comes after a third measles case was identified in north Idaho's Bonner County.

Public health officials say they aim for 95% vaccination uptake to ensure diseases like measles don’t spread widely.

According to data from the Washington Department of Health, the state-wide number was about 91% last year, though Spokane County’s completion rate was about 60%.

In Pend Oreille, Ferry and Stevens Counties, only about half of kindergarteners had gotten the vaccine.

First woman to lead SFD to retire this fall

Spokane Fire Chief Julie O’Berg says she’ll be stepping down this fall.

O’Berg has spent nearly 40 years in the fire service in a range of roles. She’s the first woman to lead the Spokane Fire Department, serving as both Interim and permanent Fire Chief under Mayor Lisa Brown.

“The fire service has given me purpose, lifelong friendships, and the honor of serving something greater than myself," O'Berg said in a statement Tuesday. "Spokane’s strength lies in the dedication of its public servants to the community we serve."

Brown announced Tuesday O’Berg will be replaced by current Assistant Chief Tom Williams.

"While I am saddened to see her step down, I am deeply grateful for the time we worked together," Williams wrote of O'Berg in a statement. "She is truly one of the finest Fire Chiefs I have ever had the privilege to serve alongside."

O'Berg's last day on the job will be Oct. 6, with Williams taking the helm on Oct. 7.

"I am excited to see the department’s continued success, and no matter where I am, I will be cheering you on from the sidelines with pride,” O’Berg said.

- - -

Reporting contributed by Doug Nadvornick, James Dawson and Owen Henderson

