Spokane manufacturing and the 'overcast cloud'; making outdoor trails accessible for disabled hikers

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Owen HendersonEliza Billingham
Published August 28, 2025 at 12:30 PM PDT

This week, we talk about the future of advanced manufacturing in Spokane. Dale Silha from McKinstry will join us to talk about making things in factories under controlled conditions, rather than creating products out in the field.

“We’re building out a truly integrated type delivery model, being able to not only prefabricate and build components, but then preassemble them, take them out in the field, and then install them on site. Benefits being is that you can eliminate a lot of job site labor that's difficult, that may not be in the best of environments, move that into a manufacturing facility, and be able to do it safely, more efficiently, more cost-effective, and then move that or ship that out to the job sites."

Owen Henderson explores the opportunities and challenges of accessing the outdoors if you have disabilities.

"What often happens is that when a trail is paved, it reduces the impact on the surrounding environment. So it reduces the likelihood that people are going to go off-trail and create social trails and damage that surrounding area more. It also helps prevent erosion and things like that."

Eliza Billingham and I talk about our new project to write about different aspects of housing in Spokane.

"There's a lot of personal urgency in this beat for me. I’m 28 and I’m thinking, will I ever be able to afford a house? Some days I wonder, is that actually something I should be aiming for? Other days I’m more focused on, can I afford rent?"

Hear this week's Inland Journal from SPR News.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

