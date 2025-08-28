Spokane manufacturing and the 'overcast cloud'; making outdoor trails accessible for disabled hikers

This week, we talk about the future of advanced manufacturing in Spokane. Dale Silha from McKinstry will join us to talk about making things in factories under controlled conditions, rather than creating products out in the field.

“We’re building out a truly integrated type delivery model, being able to not only prefabricate and build components, but then preassemble them, take them out in the field, and then install them on site. Benefits being is that you can eliminate a lot of job site labor that's difficult, that may not be in the best of environments, move that into a manufacturing facility, and be able to do it safely, more efficiently, more cost-effective, and then move that or ship that out to the job sites."

Owen Henderson explores the opportunities and challenges of accessing the outdoors if you have disabilities.

"What often happens is that when a trail is paved, it reduces the impact on the surrounding environment. So it reduces the likelihood that people are going to go off-trail and create social trails and damage that surrounding area more. It also helps prevent erosion and things like that."

Eliza Billingham and I talk about our new project to write about different aspects of housing in Spokane.

"There's a lot of personal urgency in this beat for me. I’m 28 and I’m thinking, will I ever be able to afford a house? Some days I wonder, is that actually something I should be aiming for? Other days I’m more focused on, can I afford rent?"