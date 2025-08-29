North Idaho families invited to experience outdoors, history at Farragut State Park on Saturday

Idaho foster and biological families will be able to explore the natural landscape of Farragut State Park and learn about the area’s history on Saturday.

The North Idaho event, which will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is part of the Idaho State Parks Foster Family Passport Program — a collaboration between Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The free event is focused on foster, kinship and adoptive families, according to a press release from the state agencies hosting it, but all families are welcome. Registration is available online here. Participants will meet at the Museum at the Brig at 13350 East Highway 54, Athol, Idaho.

The event will include access to the Museum at the Brig, which includes artifacts, information and stories about Idaho’s wartime history; guided nature hikes on family-friendly trails; fishing for beginners with guidance from experienced anglers; a native fish trailer from Idaho Fish and Game; and cultural heritage activities with the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, the release said.

“Foster and kinship families play an important role in the well-being of children across Idaho,” Health and Welfare Family and Community Partnerships Administrator Laura Denner said in the release. “We’re honored to celebrate them through events like this that give families a chance to connect with one another, enjoy Idaho’s incredible outdoor places, and create lasting memories through community.”

Farragut State Park, located on the southern tip of Lake Pend Oreille in Athol, is a former World War II-era naval training station.

Light snacks and drinks will be provided until supplies run out. Families may bring a blanket or picnic lunch.

The event is held as part of Fostering Family Adventures, an effort launched in 2024 with Idaho parks, Health and Welfare, Idaho Business for Outdoors, and Regence BlueShield of Idaho.

“Farragut State Park is one of Idaho’s treasured places full of natural beauty and unique history, and we’re excited to welcome foster, kinship, and adoptive families for this special day,” Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton said in the release. “This program highlights the strength of Idaho families while encouraging everyone to explore the outdoors, learn together, and experience the history and beauty of our state parks.”

