Idaho state employee health insurance won’t cover weight loss drugs

Idaho’s health insurance plan for state employees will stop covering prescription medication for weight loss on Nov. 1.

In a letter to state employees on Friday, officials with the Idaho Office of Group Insurance said the change will cut the rising costs of health insurance premiums by $30 million to $50 million each year.

The change comes as insurers grapple with the costs of drugs like Ozempic, which are part of a class of drugs called GLP-1s. That drug class is one of Idaho’s fastest-growing expenses for the state insurance plan, officials say.

“Current evidence does not justify continued coverage of these medications at current usage levels and pricing,” officials wrote.

Almost 27,000 people are enrolled in Idaho’s state government health insurance plans.

Examples of medications that won’t be covered for weight-loss in Idaho include Wegovy, Saxenda and Zepbound. The policy applies for any GLP-1 medication prescribed mainly for weight loss. But coverage will not be affected for drugs in that class that are prescribed to treat diabetes.

Earlier this year, Idaho’s health insurance premiums for state employees rose sharply, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported. Officials said the rise was largely driven by rising health care costs and the types of services people seek.

