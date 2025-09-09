Spokane native Grace Flott captures spirit of outgoing WSU president

Former Washington State University President Kirk Schulz now has a permanent, symbolic place in the institution’s history.

The university unveiled a new portrait of Schulz yesterday. Schulz led WSU from 2016 until April 2025, when he retired and was replaced by Elizabeth Cantwell.

His portrait was painted by Seattle artist Grace Flott, who is a Spokane native, one reason for her interest in the WSU job.

After winning the right to develop and paint the portrait, Flott met with Schulz and his wife Noel to learn more about him.

“What came out of those conversations was someone who makes people feel seen, someone who has worked to expand and unite this very diverse WSU system. He’s a leader who has brought folks together with a sense of humor and humility,” she said.

During the initial conversations, lots of photos and videos were taken of Schulz to give Flott visual material to guide her design.

“I typically work from one or two main reference images, but I have from the photo shoot anywhere between 300 and 500 images and videos,” she said. “He wanted a very kind of down to earth feeling for the portrait, not so much in the traditional vein of this is an elite who stands apart from the rest of us, but someone who is down to earth. And that felt very in line with like the land grant mission of the university.”

During the process of creating the portrait, Flott shared images with the Schulzs to see if she was on the right track. The early reviews were positive, but she didn’t know what the reaction would be when they saw the painting for the first time in person.

“Ultimately, I know that I've delivered on their vision just based on all the steps leading up to it. So I know I have that comfort kind of in my back pocket, but it is always a bit nerve-wracking right at the moment of unveiling,” she said.

This is the second portrait Flott has painted this year of an influential Washington resident. She also created outgoing Governor Jay Inslee’s portrait. Maybe there’s another major portrait in her future?

“I’m not actively pursuing this as my only job as an artist,” she said. “I do many different things, but I'm definitely open to working with more folks, especially people from Washington and the West Coast. Very open to it. I'd be very flattered if that happened,” she said.

Flott's portrait of Kirk Schulz will be securely stored until it can be installed in the atrium of the Terrell Library on the Pullman campus.