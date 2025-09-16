© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Washington's constitution gets a rare public viewing in Spokane

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published September 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM PDT
Washington's constitution is rarely removed from the State Archives, but it was made available Monday for two hours of viewing by Spokane residents.
Photo by Eliza Billingham
Washington’s founding document rarely spends time outside the climate-controlled State Archives in Olympia. But for two hours on Monday afternoon the state constitution was on display at Spokane’s Central Library.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs says he has advocated to take the document to the people for a couple of years.

“I think people don't even realize that we have a state constitution,” he said. “I think it's important that individuals know how their state is formed, why their state is formed, how it all came about. And I'm hoping that when they see this document, that they'll kind of generate some curiosity on their part, maybe do some further research.”

Hobbs says this is the first time the document has been transported to the east side of the Cascades. He says it hasn't been displayed many places west of the mountains either. The public can rarely view it, even in the State Archives. He admits archives officials were nervous about removing the constitution from its usual resting place.

“It’s very old, and we don't want it ruined. So we’ve got to make sure we got the right containers and it's traveled correctly,” he said.

Hobbs says when the document is placed on display, it’s not something that you can just go up and touch.

“We do typically have a guard there. Usually it's the state patrol that's there next to it,” he said.

These telegrams notified Washington officials that their territory had become the 42nd state of the union on November 11, 1889.
Photo by Eliza Billingham
Washington’s constitution was written by a group of 75 delegates during a six-week period in the summer of 1889. That was one of the steps needed for Washington to be admitted as the 42nd United State. Voters ratified the document on October 1 that year. Then, on November 11, President Benjamin Harrison approved it. Washington became a state that day.
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

