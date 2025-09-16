Washington's constitution gets a rare public viewing in Spokane

Washington’s founding document rarely spends time outside the climate-controlled State Archives in Olympia. But for two hours on Monday afternoon the state constitution was on display at Spokane’s Central Library.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs says he has advocated to take the document to the people for a couple of years.

“I think people don't even realize that we have a state constitution,” he said. “I think it's important that individuals know how their state is formed, why their state is formed, how it all came about. And I'm hoping that when they see this document, that they'll kind of generate some curiosity on their part, maybe do some further research.”

Hobbs says this is the first time the document has been transported to the east side of the Cascades. He says it hasn't been displayed many places west of the mountains either. The public can rarely view it, even in the State Archives. He admits archives officials were nervous about removing the constitution from its usual resting place.

“It’s very old, and we don't want it ruined. So we’ve got to make sure we got the right containers and it's traveled correctly,” he said.

Hobbs says when the document is placed on display, it’s not something that you can just go up and touch.

“We do typically have a guard there. Usually it's the state patrol that's there next to it,” he said.

Photo by Eliza Billingham These telegrams notified Washington officials that their territory had become the 42nd state of the union on November 11, 1889.

Washington’s constitution was written by a group of 75 delegates during a six-week period in the summer of 1889. That was one of the steps needed for Washington to be admitted as the 42nd United State. Voters ratified the document on October 1 that year. Then, on November 11, President Benjamin Harrison approved it. Washington became a state that day.

