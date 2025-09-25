Spokane Regional Health District ousts Administrative Officer Alicia Thompson

Dr. Alicia Thompson is no longer the administrative officer for the Spokane Regional Health District.

The Board of Health approved an employee separation agreement for Thompson at their meeting on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the SRHD said the district can’t comment on the agreement due to a mutual confidentiality clause.

According to a public records request, Thompson’s involuntary resignation took effect September 21.

She had been placed on paid administrative leave since August 28 due to the district’s concerns about her performance.

The board has appointed interim officers to serve in Thompson’s absence. They will be Ray Byrne, the division director of environmental public health, and Kim Kramarz, director of finance and controller.

SRHD will now start a recruitment process for a permanent replacement.