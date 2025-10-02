Spokane city judicial candidates share views at NAACP forum

The November ballot in Washington this year is filled with races for local offices, such as city council, school boards and special district boards. The city of Spokane’s ballot also includes races for three municipal court seats.

Judicial races often don’t get much attention and many voters feel unprepared when it comes to casting votes in those races. So the Spokane chapter of the NAACP sponsored a forum to introduce voters to the four municipal court candidates running in two contested races.

We’ll hear this hour from the candidate running for the Spokane city municipal court positions 2 and 3. The incumbent for position 2 is Mary Logan. Her challenger is Lynden Smithson. The incumbent for position 3 is Gloria Ochoa-Bruck. The challenger is Sarah Freedman.

A fifth candidate, Judge Kristin O’Sullivan, is unopposed for position 1 and didn’t attend.

