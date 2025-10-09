© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Together Spokane: an explanation of the schools and parks ballot measures

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published October 9, 2025 at 12:30 PM PDT

In November, Spokane city voters will decide two ballot measures.

Photo by Doug Nadvornick

One is a Spokane Public Schools bond issue that would fund improvements at dozens of schools. It would also pay for a rebuild of Adams Elementary, a renovation of Garry Middle School and the development of a New Trades High School on the Spokane Community College campus.

The second measure is a property tax levy sponsored by the Spokane Parks and Recreation Department. That would pay for a variety of improvements at parks, fields and trails all over the city.

The ballot measures were intentionally intertwined so that many projects have both parks and school components.

Today, we’ll hear from city Parks Department Director Garrett Jones and Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard about the Together Spokane ballot measures. The program was recorded at KSPS Public Television.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

