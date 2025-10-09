Together Spokane: an explanation of the schools and parks ballot measures

In November, Spokane city voters will decide two ballot measures.

Photo by Doug Nadvornick

One is a Spokane Public Schools bond issue that would fund improvements at dozens of schools. It would also pay for a rebuild of Adams Elementary, a renovation of Garry Middle School and the development of a New Trades High School on the Spokane Community College campus.

The second measure is a property tax levy sponsored by the Spokane Parks and Recreation Department. That would pay for a variety of improvements at parks, fields and trails all over the city.

The ballot measures were intentionally intertwined so that many projects have both parks and school components.

Today, we’ll hear from city Parks Department Director Garrett Jones and Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard about the Together Spokane ballot measures. The program was recorded at KSPS Public Television.

