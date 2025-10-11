Insurance providers cut Medicare Advantage plans in a major senior population center

Some seniors in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will lose access to Medicare Advantage plans in 2026 after insurance providers, including Regence BlueShield and Blue Cross of Idaho, pulled their plans.

That's a big deal in the valley, where almost 30% of adults over 20 are seniors .

Medicare Advantage is health insurance for seniors approved by Medicare. It's offered by private companies.

Benefits like prescription drug coverage, dental and eye care are not offered under traditional Medicare. But they are available on MedAdvantage plans. Those are often cheaper than Medicare Supplement plans .

Insurance brokers said insurance providers' decisions to no longer offer the plans comes down to money.

"This inflationary period hit, they also got stuck with a situation by law (where insurers) couldn't raise the rates high enough," said Rick Woods, an insurance broker based in Lewiston. "If they can't keep it in the black, there's no reason for 'em to keep going."

Since Oct. 1, Woods said he has met with more than 600 clients affected by the MedAdvantage cuts to explain their options.

"It's kind of all hands on deck," he said. "I got some of my employees that had retired, I got 'em to come back. I had my wife there helping out."

Tim Gleason, an agent with American Insurance NW, said he's also been holding group meetings with affected customers. He said his biggest concern is how people on fixed incomes will afford new plans.

MedAdvantage customers in Nez Perce and Asotin counties paid anywhere from $22 to around $100 per month for their plans in 2025, Woods said. Customers will no longer have access to those in 2026. Those MedAdvantage plans were also pulled from neighboring Latah County.

There are a few MedAdvantage plans available in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, but few local brokers are selling them, Woods said.

Woods' office is offering one MedAdvantage plan in Asotin County, as well as Medicare Supplement and prescription drug plans for clients in both Idaho and Washington.

"We tried to pick plans that were good companies that we're comfortable with. Same with the prescription drug plans," Woods said.

Woods said the cost of comparable coverage through Medicare Supplement plans and prescription drug plans will vary depending on the individual and their needs. That could include buying standalone vision, dental and drug plans. If customers choose to go to an insurance broker, they won't pay an extra fee. Brokers are paid on commission by the insurance providers whose policies they sell.

If someone does choose to shop for coverage on their own, Woods said, they should proceed with caution and make sure they understand what they're signing up for. Not all plans will cover all health care providers or treatments.

"If they're doing this on their own, they need to be really careful," Woods said.

He said it's important for any patients who have had MedAdvantage plans this year to evaluate their options now.

For Medicare plans, the annual election period begins Oct. 15.

Copyright 2025 NWPB News, Northwest Public Broadcasting