Idaho reports projected budget deficit in latest forecast

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published October 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT
Emilie Ritter Saunders
/
Boise State Public Radio

Idaho's continued drop in tax collections has the state facing a projected budget deficit – and a looming constitutional problem.

Unlike the federal government, Idaho cannot legally end the year in the red. Current projections show a $56.6 dollar deficit for the current fiscal year, as first reported by the Idaho Capital Sun.

Total estimated revenue compared to April when the legislature gaveled out is down $496.4 million.

September's revenue report blamed much of this month's problems on both personal and corporate income tax collections.

"[Personal income tax withholding collections] came in 15% less than the comparable month last fiscal year. This is in contrast with employment indications, which have shown a stable unemployment rate," the Division of Financial Management reported.

Estimated payments from corporations also continue to lag behind expectations, as does nearly every other revenue category.

Gov. Brad Little and Republican leaders slashed taxes by $450 million earlier this year.

Little ordered state agencies to cut their budgets by 3% last month and asked lawmakers to make those cuts permanent in future years after revenue kept falling.

"There's a lot of us that knew that this was going to be the case and it just wasn't quite enough of us to stop the train from running off the tracks," said Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking (D-Boise), who sits on the budget writing Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee.

She said she doesn't think reversing those tax cuts is feasible, but repealing a controversial $50 million private school subsidy program might be.

James Dawson
James Dawson joined Boise State Public Radio as the organization's News Director in 2017. He oversees the station's award-winning news department. Most recently, he covered state politics and government for Delaware Public Media since the station first began broadcasting in 2012 as the country's newest NPR affiliate. Those reports spanned two governors, three sessions of the Delaware General Assembly, and three consequential elections. His work has been featured on All Things Considered and NPR's newscast division. An Idaho native from north of the time zone bridge, James previously served as the public affairs reporter and interim news director for the commercial radio network Inland Northwest Broadcasting. His reporting experience included state and local government, arts and culture, crime, and agriculture. He's a proud University of Idaho graduate with a bachelor's degree in Broadcasting and Digital Media. When he's not in the office, you can find James fly fishing, buffing up on his photography or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
