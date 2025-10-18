© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Rural communities in Stevens County join in on No Kings Day: 'Release the files'

Spokane Public Radio | By Monica Carrillo-Casas
Published October 18, 2025 at 7:01 PM PDT
Signs are left on the fence where protestors are standing in Kettle Falls.
Signs are left on the fence where protestors are standing in Kettle Falls.
Donna and George Matter, residents of Kettle Falls, join No Kings Day on Saturday afternoon. They have a son in Chicago, who they say has witnessed the fear Latinos face daily from Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents.
Donna and George Matter, residents of Kettle Falls, join No Kings Day on Saturday afternoon. They have a son in Chicago, who they say has witnessed the fear Latinos face daily from Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents.
Protester in Kettle Falls walks on the side of the street holding his sign chanting, “We don’t need no fascist king, we ain’t gonna kiss no ring!"
Protester in Kettle Falls walks on the side of the street holding his sign chanting, “We don’t need no fascist king, we ain’t gonna kiss no ring!"
Protestors in Kettle Falls stand near the Happy Dell Park. About 140 protestors joined No Kings Day in the small town.
Protestors in Kettle Falls stand near the Happy Dell Park. About 140 protestors joined No Kings Day in the small town.
KETTLE FALLS – Sisters Lynda Miller and Lynette Young, 79 and 74, respectively, have spent the summer protesting and covering their yard with signs — a visible expression of their outrage toward the President Donald Trump's administration.

Though no one in their community has joined them, the sisters say they refuse to stay silent.

“We drove all the way from Northport for this,” Miller said.

Multiple No Kings Day rallies took place throughout the day in Stevens County. According to Mathew Johansen, the chair for the Colville branch of Indivisible, there were 160 attendees in Chewelah, 291 in Colville and 140 in Kettle Falls.

Donna and George Matter, Kettle Falls residents of Kettle Falls, attended the rally in their town early Saturday afternoon. The Matters expressed dissatisfaction with Trump, criticizing the president's control and advocating for a return to democracy and the Constitution.

Donna Matter said she’s concerned about the fear and trauma affecting children and society, particularly in larger cities like Chicago, where her son currently lives.

She said her son has witnessed violent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids targeting Latinos, many of whom work alongside him at a restaurant.

“The people that worked there were afraid, so his wife pulled up the car and they drove everybody home,” Donna Miller said.

Gwen Fellows, 25, a resident of Kettle Falls, said that at first she liked the idea of Donald Trump running for office back in 2015, believing he would listen to rural communities. But it didn’t take long for her to change her mind.

Fellows said Trump’s policies have hurt American citizens and given ICE permission to act without humanity. After earning her law degree from the University of Wyoming this spring, she decided it was time to speak up — and had a message for Trump she wanted to make clear.

“Stop the shutdown. Release the files,” Fellows said, referring to the federal investigation into financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Monica Carrillo-Casas joined SPR in July 2024 as a rural reporter through the WSU College of Communication’s Murrow Fellows program. Monica focuses on rural issues in northeast Washington for both the Spokesman-Review and SPR.

Before joining SPR’s news team, Monica Carrillo-Casas was the Hispanic life and affairs reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carrillo-Casas interned and worked as a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, through Voces Internship of Idaho, where she covered the University of Idaho tragic quadruple homicide. She was also one of 16 students chosen for the 2023 POLITICO Journalism Institute — a selective 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students that offers training and workshops to sharpen reporting skills.
