Deadline to request absentee ballot, pre-register to vote in Idaho is Oct. 24

Friday, October 24 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot and pre-register to vote in Idaho for the upcoming November 4 local elections, state election officials said.

Idahoans may visit voteidaho.gov until 5 p.m. local time Friday to request an absentee ballot for free or pre-register to vote for the November 4 election, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office said in a news release issued Thursday.

“As the election approaches, I encourage every Idahoan to make a plan and be ready to vote in the local elections on Tuesday, November 4th,” Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said in a written statement. “Pre-registering at VoteIdaho.gov is quick and straightforward, and it’s the best way to ensure you’re prepared for Election Day. For those voting absentee, this Friday is especially important, as it’s also the deadline to request your ballot. VoteIdaho.gov is your trusted resource to get the information you need and to make your voice heard in your community.”

Idahoans who request an absentee ballot by Friday’s deadline will receive their ballot in the mail and must complete it and return it so it is received by local elections officials by the time polls close at 8 p.m. local time November 4. It is not enough to simply have the absentee ballot postmarked by Election Day; instead local election officials must physically receive the absentee ballot by the time polls close in order for the ballot to be counted.

Depending on where they live, Idahoans may have a mayor’s race, city council election, school board election, school district levy, a public safety levey, an open spaces levy, cemetery district or other local taxing district election to vote on during the November 4 election.

Voters can visit voteidaho.gov to view their sample ballot and find out in advance what will be on their ballot.

In Idaho, voting by absentee ballot is one of several options for voting. If voters miss Friday’s deadline or do not want to vote by absentee ballot, they may participate in early voting until October 31 or vote in-person at their local polling place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 4.

Eligible voters who do not pre-register to vote online by the October 24 deadline still have the option to register to vote in person at their polling place when they go to vote. To register to vote, Idahoans must present a current valid photo ID and proof of residence. According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, a current valid Idaho driver’s license with the voter’s current address satisfies both the photo ID and proof of residency requirements. Other acceptable forms of photo ID include an Idaho identification card, a passport or federal ID, a Tribal ID or a concealed weapons permit issued by an Idaho sheriff’s office. Acceptable forms of proof of residency include a lease agreement or mortgage, proof of insurance, a bank or credit card statement, a pay stub, a utility bill that is not a cell phone bill, or an enrollment letter from an Idaho high school or college.

