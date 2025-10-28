© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Native playwright hopes to expand past stereotypes with new work, stages first reading in Spokane

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published October 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM PDT
Randy Reinholz is a playwright, director, San Diego State University professor and enrolled citizen of the Choctaw Nation. His new one-man play "Grandma Stories" will have its very first reading in Spokane Oct. 29.
Courtesy Randy Reinholz
Randy Reinholz is a playwright, director, San Diego State University professor and enrolled citizen of the Choctaw Nation. His new one-man play "Grandma Stories" will have its very first reading in Spokane Oct. 29.

A new play exploring another facet of the Native American experience will have its very first reading in Spokane this week.

Randy Reinholz is an enrolled Choctaw Nation citizen and co-founded the Native Voices theater company. He’s also the playwright and sole performer of “Grandma Stories.”

Reinholz grew up hearing stories from his Choctaw grandmother as she tried to teach his family to handle hardship with humor. The play follows his own life as he recounts the tales she shared.

Through this play, Reinholz says he hopes to expand audiences’ perceptions of what the Indigenous experience can look like.

"What does it mean to be Native American in this country? There's so many different paths," he told SPR News. "My path was unique, and I hadn't seen it on stage before. And I thought this might be useful for people to see."

His family wasn’t one that tried to preserve their cultural heritage.

"We didn't go to ceremonies and we didn't speak language," he said. "That all was sort of driven out of my family through the boarding school system."

“Great grandpa, who I met, spoke Choctaw," Reinholz said. "He had the old ways, but he was dead set on making sure he didn't pass them on to his kids, because they would have taken his kids from him."

Part of his inspiration for the play, Reinholz said, was to create more stage roles for young Indigenous men because the characters available often rely on negative stereotypes.

"They're not really great people. A lot of them are abusers. A lot of them have been abused. A lot of them are self-medicating," he said. "And so I thought I wanted to present a set of monologues for college-age guys that can have a real positive outcome, even though it's mining the conflict.”

Though the show is autobiographical, Reinholz says he’ll eventually rework the show so any Native actor can play the part.

The first ever reading of “Grandma Stories” takes place at Gonzaga University’s Magnuson Theatre Wednesday evening, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m.
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
