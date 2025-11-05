Incumbents nearly sweep school board elections in Spokane and Kootenai counties

Most incumbents have strong leads against their challengers. They're poised to win in every contested race except for one in the Riverside School District, where a 25-year veteran will be ousted by a first-timer.

WASHINGTON

Spokane School District 81

DIRECTOR POSITION 4

Hilary Kozel (58.31%)

Jessica Anundson (40.01%)

Kozel and Anundson didn't have strong points of differentiation, except that Kozel was already on the school board.

Central Valley School District

DIRECTOR DISTRICT 2

Brandon Arthur (40.52%)

Allen Skidmore (58.40%)

DIRECTOR DISTRICT 5

Pam Orebaugh (50.93%)

Mark Bitz (48.61%)

This is closest school board race across Spokane County. Orebaugh is currently the school board director. The school board awarded Bitz CVSD's Teacher of the Year in 2023.

Cheney School District

DIRECTOR DISTRICT 1

Mark Scott (70.01%)

Kyle Belock (28.60%)

DIRECTOR DISTRICT 2

Elizabeth Winer (66.01%)

Jessica Davis (32.19%)

Mead School District

DIRECTOR DISTRICT 1

Tim Woodworth (56.86%)

Martin Kolodrub (42.19%)

This is the only school district race featuring two first-time candidates. Woodworth was endorsed by former Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and current Mead School Board members Michael Cannon, BrieAnne Gray, and Alan Nolan.

Reardan Edwall School District

DIRECTOR 5

Rose Krause (55.98%)

Mark E. Lassman (36.97%)

Riverside School District

DIRECTOR DISTRICT 1

Gary Vanderholm (35.70%)

Sarah Ramsden (61.31%)

Vanderholm has been on the Riverside School Board for 25 years. Ramsden is a licensed speech pathologist who has worked for the school district and has four children who have attended the district, too.

IDAHO

Coeur d'Alene School District

TRUSTEE ZONE 1

Rick Rasmussen (63.85%)

Michael Burns (36.15%)

TRUSTEE ZONE 4

Lesli Bjerke (87.08%)

Tom Sanner (Certified Write-in) (7.89%)

Lakeland Joint School District

TRUSTEE ZONE 4 (Kootenai)

David Quimby (55.67%)

Chris W. Beaty (44.33%)

TRUSTEE ZONE 5 (Kootenai)

Allison Burnett (52.64%)

Jeff Brodhead (47.36%)

Post Falls School District

TRUSTEE ZONE 1

Neil Uhrig (59.45%)

Brad Harmon (40.55%)

TRUSTEE ZONE 5

Kelli Johnson (71.34%)

Thomas Barrett Jr. (28.66%)

